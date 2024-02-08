Big Canadian acts headline Area 506 Festival in Saint John, N.B.

Two major Canadian bands will headline the Area 506 Festival in Saint John, N.B., this summer.

Area 506 announced some of the headline acts for the festival on Thursday, revealing that Our Lady Peace and PUP will be among the big names performing on the waterfront stage.

The Area 506 Festival runs in Uptown Saint John from Aug. 2-4 and it features numerous vendors and cultural groups at the Container Village.

Other names announced for the festival include ECMA nominee Dee Hernandez and Saint John-based band Loveover.

Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Thursday.

