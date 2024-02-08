ATLANTIC
    Big Canadian acts headline Area 506 Festival in Saint John, N.B.

    Our Lady Peace play to a packed crowd at The El Mocambo in Toronto on Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young) Our Lady Peace play to a packed crowd at The El Mocambo in Toronto on Saturday, October 30, 2021. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
    Two major Canadian bands will headline the Area 506 Festival in Saint John, N.B., this summer.

    Area 506 announced some of the headline acts for the festival on Thursday, revealing that Our Lady Peace and PUP will be among the big names performing on the waterfront stage.

    The Area 506 Festival runs in Uptown Saint John from Aug. 2-4 and it features numerous vendors and cultural groups at the Container Village.

    Other names announced for the festival include ECMA nominee Dee Hernandez and Saint John-based band Loveover.

    Tickets go on sale at 5 p.m. Thursday.

