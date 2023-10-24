ATLANTIC
    • Broken road to Robinsons Island, P.E.I. being removed, rather than rebuilt

    The road to Robinsons Island has been closed since post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the park, causing major damage, and it’s not going to reopen. Instead, Prince Edward Island National park staff are going to use it as an opportunity to bring the island closer to nature.

    With vehicles no longer allowed, visitors will have to travel on foot or by bicycle.

    Post-tropical storm Fiona brought powerful waves and storm surge that washed away some of the old road and causeway.

    Park staff planned to retreat from the island eventually, but Fiona moved that timeline up.

    “In a situation where we’re dealing with the impacts of climate change in an accelerating way, investing in places like Robinsons Island causeway for recreational purposes through sensitive ecosystem is just not a feasible option any longer,” said Tara McNally MacPhee, visitor experience manager.

    The pavement on the island is expected to be torn up this week, transforming the old road into a multi-use path that will stretch four kilometres.

    Parks staff they have heard some concerns about the lost vehicle access, but at the same time they’re expanding the trail network for hikers and cyclists.

    “Giving folks a safe way to travel by bicycle or by foot where they’re not competing with vehicular traffic,” said McNally MacPhee. “It does enhance and create a longer experience for visitors on the trail.”

    The causeway connecting Robinsons Island and Brackley Beach was built in 1956. A campground that was built in the 1960s is now gone and the island has slowly been returning to a more natural state.

