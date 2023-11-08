Cape Breton teen facing charges after fire destroys $1M worth of fibre cable: police

Police in Cape Breton say a teenage boy is facing charges after a weekend fire destroyed more than $1,000,000 worth of fibre optic cable.

Cape Breton Regional Police says it was called to the scene on Upper Prince Street in Sydney around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire crews extinguished a fire in a barn which police say also spread to several nearby spools of fibre optic cable.

The Fire Marshall’s Office was also at the scene and the fire was deemed suspicious, according to a news release.

Through their investigation, police were able to identify a suspect, who they arrested on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court Wednesday where he will face a charge of arson – damage to property.