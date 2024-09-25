Charlottetown council approves parking ticket forgiveness program to boost downtown shopping

Shoppers in downtown Charlottetown who find parking tickets on their cars’ windshields might be able to have the charges waived if they can prove they spent money in a nearby business.

The Charlottetown council approved of a motion allowing for a parking forgiveness program in the Business Improvement Area (BIA) – which encompasses 16 blocks in the downtown region – this October and December. The program allows people who receive parking meter violation tickets to have them waived if they provide a purchase receipt of $35 or more from a downtown business.

“One criticism we hear from people who like to shop downtown is trying to contend with the parking meters,” said Coun. Mitchell Tweel at the special council meeting on Tuesday. “I believe that this is a good incentive. We’ll do an assessment and evaluation at the end of the Christmas season.

“I think this is a great incentive to entice and encourage people to come downtown and shop.”

According to a committee report for council, Downtown Charlottetown Inc. implemented a trial run of the parking forgiveness program in 2023. Over a three-month period, 87 tickets were forgiven, resulting in a total municipal loss of revenue of $870.

“The Parking Forgiveness Program is an initiative by the BIA and the municipality aimed at boosting economic growth,” the report reads. “It encourages residents and visitors to support local businesses during times when extra support is needed.

“Similar initiatives in cities like Halifax have successfully supported local businesses.”

The report notes the program does not apply to parkades or parking lots and individuals can only cancel one ticket per week. People with tickets must present their receipts to Charlottetown Police Services within five days of receiving them.

The program will run from Oct. 1 to 31 and Dec. 1 to 31.

