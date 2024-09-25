Maritime lobster harvesters walk out of DFO meeting over illegal fishing concerns

Lobster harvesters from the Maritimes walked out of a meeting with Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) Tuesday after officials allegedly refused to discuss the illegal fishing that has been taking place out of season since August.

At the beginning of the meeting, a motion was made by harvester representatives to discuss the issue of ongoing poaching throughout the region. When DFO officials refused to amend the agenda, representatives from Lobster Fishing Areas 27 through 38 walked out, according to a statement from 11 fishing associations representing 3,000 lobster licence holders from across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

“Black market lobster fishing, out of season, must be stopped,” the statement said. “DFO has declared this fishery to be unauthorized and illegal, yet DFO has not taken any steps to bring an end to this out of season and out of control fishing activity. This unsanctioned activity has now spread to numerous communities throughout the Maritimes.”

The statement went on to say there are reports U.S. fishermen are setting lobster traps in Canadian waters because DFO is not maintaining a visible presence in the region.

“DFO is being governed by politics rather than sound management principles,” the statement said.

Representatives of lobster harvesters said they would return to the table when DFO is prepared to discuss a plan to end black market, out of season fishing, which they say is an “enormous threat” facing the industry.

The Maritimes Lobster Advisory Committee is meant to provide feedback to DFO on the state of the lobster fishery and discuss ongoing issues, the statement said.

A map of designated Lobster Fishing Areas for New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The commercial lobster industry is worth billions to the Maritime economy each year.

Inshore Fishing Associations:

Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association

Brazil Rock 33/34 Lobster Association

Cape Breton Fish Harvester’s Association

Coldwater Lobster Association

Eastern Shore Fishermen’s Protective Association

Fundy North Fishermen’s Association

Grand Manan Fishermen’s Association

Guysborough Co. Inshore Fishermen’s Association

Maritime Fishermen’s Union

Richmond Co. Inshore Fishermen’s Association

Scotia Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association

CTV News reached out to DFO for a response to the statement from lobster harvester representatives but is yet to receive a reply.

