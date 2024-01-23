Charlottetown council narrowly votes to move controversial outreach centre

In a narrow vote, the Charlottetown council voted to approve a provincial temporary variance to move the Community Outreach Centre on Monday night.

According to a news release from Charlottetown last week, the province was seeking a one-year variance to move the centre for vulnerable people to two combined modular homes at 15 Park Street.

Charlottetown council approved the motion in a six-to-five vote, but not after councillors who supported and disagreed with the move had their say.

“I ask you consider the outreach centre’s model’s negative effect on our community,” said councillor Justin Muttart, who voted against the motion. “If the centre is relocated, it will be the fifth time in a short period of time. A more permanent plan is what should have been presented.

“I’ve met many residents. I’m the voice of the majority to express their concerns. Residents are generally concerned for their safety.”

The outreach centre, currently located on Euston Street, received plenty of criticism from the public in recent months as residents expressed their concerns about alleged open air drug use and security matters.

Last September, Charlottetown Police Chief Brad MacConnell described the centre as an “un-policeable situation.”

At council on Monday, councillor Terry Bernard, who voted in favour of the motion, said the services at the outreach centre are still needed and they can be improved upon.

“I think this is a reset,” he said. “I’m OK with approving the temporary variance. If it does not work out, I’m prepared to reject a fulltime variance.”

The motion also asked the province to provide two additional police officers to patrol a 20-minute walking radius of the Park Street property during the centre’s one-year stay. It also said the province must install fire sprinklers in the modular homes and provide daily garbage and safe disposal services.

According to a previous news release from the province, they planned to move the outreach centre within 60 days of approval from council.

-With files from Jack Morse

