    Charlottetown hospital wait times longer than usual: Health PEI

    The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown is pictured.

    The Queen Elizabeth Hospital emergency department in Charlottetown is experiencing longer wait times than usual due to increase patient volumes, according to Health PEI.

    In a Tuesday news release, Health PEI asked anyone with “less severe illness” should expect longer wait times to see a physician. People with serious injuries or illnesses are asked to continue to seek care at the emergency department.

    “The increased volumes also mean more patients are waiting in the emergency department for a hospital bed,” the release states.

    People in need of less urgent care are advised to make an appointment with a primary care provider, visit a walk-in clinic, or go to a pharmacy. Islanders without a primary care provider can use the Health PEI Virtual care program.

