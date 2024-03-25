Coast Guard removes, dismantles vessel in Nova Scotia

The Canadian Coast Guard has removed, dismantled, and recycled a vessel moored near Marie Joseph, N.S., for seven years.

According to a Monday news release from the Coast Guard, the tug Craig Trans was moored near Marie Joseph since 2017 and in 2023 an onsite assessment confirmed oil pollution was entering the marine environment. The Coast Guard removed more than 850,000 litres of contaminated water from the vessel during a three-month operation.

Last November, RJ MacIsaac Marine Recycling and Construction received the contract to dismantle and remove the vessel. The tug was fully deconstructed at the end of February and its steel was recycled.

“Protection of the marine environment is a top priority and all reported problem vessels are taken seriously,” the release reads. “Members of the public who see marine pollution or a hazard are encouraged to report it to the Canadian Coast Guard.”

