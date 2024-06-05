Commission unveils Vision 2030 for downtown Halifax

In six years, downtown Halifax could look quite different.

The Downtown Halifax Business Commission launched Vision 2030 on Wednesday. The report outlines what it calls “transformational moves” that will help develop the waterfront and the city’s core in the coming years.

The Downtown Halifax Business Commission launched Vision 2030 on June 5, 2024. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)

“I think there’s a lot of things that we’re talking about,” said Paul MacKinnon, CEO of the commission. “Things like, ‘Do we need a new art gallery? Do we need a performing arts centre?’ Hopefully we’ll be beyond those discussions by 2030 (and) we’ll have seen some significant action on a number of those things.

“Not everything in the plan costs a lot of money. There’s some things we can do tomorrow.”

According to a news release from the commission, the report compiled months of data collection and identified several key possible developments, including:

increasing the frequency of the Dartmouth-Halifax ferry and making it free

incentivizing turning unused office spaces into homes

revitalizing Barrington Street

building new venues

establishing a complete network of protected bike lanes

