RCMP in P.E.I. investigating fatal crash

Kings District RCMP in Prince Edward Island is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash that occurred on 48 Road in Head of Cardigan on Friday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., RCMP, fire departments and Island EMS responded to the crash RCMP said in a news release. Officers learned that a car left the road and came to rest in the ditch. A 35-year-old Kings County woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A child involved in the crash was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The 48 Road was closed for several hours, but it has reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.