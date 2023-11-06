Coroner’s inquest into death of Lexi Daken begins with testimony from health-care professionals

A jury of three women and two men has been selected in the New Brunswick coroner’s inquest into the death of Lexi Daken.

The inquest began Monday morning and is expected to last five days.

It will focus on the circumstances surrounding the death of Daken, who took her own life on Feb. 24, 2021, but not before she tried to get help.

Six days before her death, Daken went to the emergency room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton with her guidance counsellor. It was believed she was experiencing suicidal ideation, but after waiting eight hours to see a psychiatrist, she was sent home without being seen.

Monday morning’s testimony began with a focus on a previous suicide attempt made by Daken on Nov. 17, 2020. The first witness was Edward Johnson, a paramedic who responded that day. He said it was a call for a 15-year-old who had overdosed on medication. They met Daken, who was able to communicate with paramedics, and said she wanted to die by suicide. They transported Daken to the Chalmers Hospital.

Terri-Lynn Gray, a registered nurse with Horizon Health at the Chalmers Hospital in its emergency room, was the second witness. She treated Daken that day in November, where the teen was deemed a level two - which meant she was supposed to be seen by a physician within 15 minutes. A physician saw her within five minutes.

Daken was discharged just hours later.

Health-care professionals are expected to testify for the rest of the day.

More to come...

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.