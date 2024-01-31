Desmond Inquiry judge recommends improved support for veterans and families, expanded health-care access for African Nova Scotians
More than seven years after an Afghanistan war veteran shot three family members and himself in Nova Scotia, a judge has made more than two dozen recommendations aiming to improve support services for Canadian veterans and their families and expand health-care access for African Nova Scotians
At a hearing on Wednesday morning, Judge Paul Scovil read the final report and recommendations for the Desmond Fatality Inquiry. In total the judge made 25 recommendations.
“This has been an arduous and emotional process for everyone involved, but hopefully also a worthwhile one,” Scovil said.
Scovil’s recommendations include:
- Nova Scotia should advocate the federal government for case managers to be assigned to veterans
- the Nova Scotia Health Authority should continue to update its suicide risk assessment and intervention policy and tool
- the provincial department of health and wellness should recruit and provide educational scholarships for Black registered nurses and nurse practitioners
- the province should ensure continued funding for the Men’s Helpline
- the provincial departments of justice and community services should review the high-risk case coordination protocol to deal with cases with concerning behaviour but are not criminal offences
- an applicant for a firearms licence should be required to give consent to the Office of the Chief Firearms Officer to allow a follow-up with a medical practitioner at any time the licence is valid
- the Office of the Chief Firearms Officer place certain licences under review and seek additional medical information in appropriate cases
- Nova Scotia should liaise with other provinces and the federal government to improve the transfer of health records
On Jan. 3, 2017, Lionel Desmond killed his 10-year-old daughter, his wife, his mother, and himself in Upper Big Tracadie.
The inquiry was ordered in 2018 to determine the circumstances of the deaths as well as Desmond’s access to the mental health services and his family’s access to appropriate domestic violence intervention services, among other matters.
The inquiry sat for more than 56 days over several years — suffering delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and learned Desmond was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder and major depression in 2011 after experiencing intense combat in Afghanistan in 2007.
While Desmond received four years of treatment during his time in the military, the inquiry learned his mental health was poor when he was medically released from the Armed Forces in 2015.
“It is striking to me once Corporal Desmond transferred to Nova Scotia, it took many months to ramp up the care he needed,” Scovil said.
In total the inquiry heard from 70 witnesses and received 377 documents as exhibits.
The inquiry cannot find fault in terms of civil liability or criminality, nor are its recommendations binding.
-With files from The Canadian Press
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In letter to Trudeau, Canada urged to create a national suicide prevention strategy
In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the International Association for Suicide Prevention is calling on Canada to create a national suicide prevention strategy.
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Economic bounce back at the end of 2023 could push back rate cuts, economists say
Canada's economy appears to have ended 2023 on a stronger note than expected, which economists say could push back the timeline for interest rate cuts this year.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia home and posting gruesome video online
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia and posting a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, authorities said Wednesday.
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Assault charges dropped against Ont. man Tasered while having epileptic seizure
Assault charges laid on a Hamilton, Ont. man after he was Tasered by police while having an epileptic seizure back in 2022 have been dropped.
-
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
-
'We’re coming after you': Doug Ford calls for tougher penalties for car thefts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford had strong words for individuals accused of violent crime and car thefts, promising to incarcerate them for “as long as we possibly can.”
Calgary
-
Calgary city council decides against property tax rebate in 2024
Calgary city council decided Tuesday night not to ask administration to find $23 million in budget cuts that would have led to a one-time rebate for homeowners.
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
Contamination from old Alberta Rockies coal mines raises cleanup questions
A former coal mine in the Alberta Rockies is releasing a contaminant toxic to fish at rates more than dozens of times higher than federal and provincial guidelines, while another periodically disgorges water so iron-heavy it stains local creeks orange, research says.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
-
Red Bull Soapbox Race coming to Edmonton this summer
Red Bull soapbox racers will descend on Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Park Road on June 22.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia home and posting gruesome video online
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia and posting a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
-
Soo Greyhounds take down banner honouring John Vanbiesbrouck
The banner honouring Sault native and former NHL goalie John Vanbiesbrouck has been taken down at GFL Memorial Gardens.
London
-
Significant police presence southeast of St. Thomas
Emergency responders were called to the scene southeast of St. Tomas around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Police have closed Roberts Line between Quaker Raod and Chestnut Grove Road.
-
Community policing officers won't return to London schools
While some of the board saw it as a potential opportunity to create relationships between students and London police, many cited students' safety concerns and reviews of school resource officer programs that showed harm to BIPOC.
-
Planning committee approves major commercial development on north London property notorious for flooding
A council committee has voted to allow a McDonald’s in an area prone to heavy flooding — but didn’t come without debate over whether the fast food restaurant and its neighbours could end up having to bail themselves out.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 11
LIVE AT 11 CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
-
New security post for Winnipeg City Hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
Ottawa
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
Greenpeace calls for new nature law with giant inflatable owl at Rideau Hall
It was difficult to ignore the giant inflated owl in front of the main entrance gates to Rideau Hall, outside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s current residence.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Vancouver
-
Former Victoria student awarded $2.3M in sex abuse case
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child. His lawyers say the decision amounts to the 'highest compensatory damages award for sexual abuse in Canada,' but the plaintiff says survivors like him still have a long way to go before justice is achieved.
-
B.C. population to hit 7.9 million by 2046 as growth rate soars, report finds
British Columbia's population is projected to reach 7.9 million by 2046 according to official projections and statistics that suggest the province is experiencing the fastest growth in 50 years.
-
Metro Vancouver transit union to hear decision on expanding picket lines
The union representing Metro Vancouver transit supervisors is going before the Labour Relations Board on Wednesday to ask to expand its picket lines.
Regina
-
Sask. reported highest in nation for violent-related crimes: Statistics Canada
A new report out from Statistics Canada shows that violent-related crimes involving firearms have gone up since 2021.
-
Here's when you can reserve your campsite in a Saskatchewan park
Reservations for campsites in Saskatchewan provincial parks will open in April.
-
Trio face charges after Regina business employee assaulted, robbed
Two women and a man are facing charges after an employee at a Regina business was allegedly assaulted and robbed Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria student awarded $2.3M in sex abuse case
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child. His lawyers say the decision amounts to the 'highest compensatory damages award for sexual abuse in Canada,' but the plaintiff says survivors like him still have a long way to go before justice is achieved.
-
B.C. population to hit 7.9 million by 2046 as growth rate soars, report finds
British Columbia's population is projected to reach 7.9 million by 2046 according to official projections and statistics that suggest the province is experiencing the fastest growth in 50 years.
-
B.C. approves funding for 'desperately' needed addictions centre for Vancouver Island women
The B.C. government has agreed to pay for a new addictions recovery centre in Greater Victoria that’s desperately needed by women on Vancouver Island.