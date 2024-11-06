Downtown Fredericton business owners concerned over rising crime issues
If you ask most business owners in downtown Fredericton, they will tell you the issues related to crime, drug use and homelessness have never been a higher.
More than 200 people – many of whom are downtown business owners – shared their views on these issues an event hosted by the City of Fredericton and Fredericton Police Force on Tuesday.
The meeting followed a fire that was deemed arson a week prior at MacTavish’s Source for Sports, and a month after a break and enter at the Fredericton Public Library. Some business owners say they are dealing with similar issues on a daily basis.
“We're seeing such an increase year over year, month after month, day after day of crime that's going on in the city,” says Mike Babineau, who owns three restaurants in the city’s downtown core. “The added costs and frustrations that business owners are having with that added cost and the abuse, the threats, and just the risks that are happening to our business and our employees.”
Babineau says while crime-related issues are nothing new to downtown businesses, the regularity of the crimes has skyrocketed.
Cameron McNeil, co-founder of Par 94 on Queen Street, shares that feeling.
“It's been a little bit of frustration,” says McNeil, who sits on the board for both Downtown Fredericton and the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce. “It's been to the point where we've talked about this, we've had our voices heard, and now it time for action.”
One of the main issues raised in the meeting related to an addiction treatment centre located downtown. While business owners are sympathetic to those struggling with addiction, they also note it is affecting business.
“It shouldn't be in the main business district of any city,” Babineau says. “The government needs to find a solution for that location. If that's the programs the government wants to offer, then what kind of support are they going to give (businesses) to help deal with the issues that maybe some of these added pressures of having a location like that in our town is causing?”
“It's time for advocating to all levels of government,” McNeil says. “We got the sense that the big issue is around Bill C-75, so there's a lot of pressure put on all levels of government right now to step up and do their part.”
Bill C-75 changed provisions to strengthen the accused’s right not to be denied reasonable bail without just cause.
The city is making efforts to combat the rise in crime. A new task force looking at the root of the issues plaguing downtown businesses is being implemented, and the Community Safety Services Unit introduced in 2023 is continuing to grow.
The Fredericton Police Force will improve recruitment efforts due to the establishment of the Atlantic Police Academy, which will allow the force to train 12 new officers once completing the program.
Downtown Fredericton executive director Adam Peabody says the situation is “becoming a point of crisis for downtown business owners.”
“With the level of crime when it comes to vandalism, when it comes to harassment, having broken windows, having break and enter staff, all that stuff is adding up in a terrible way that's impacting business owners directly,” Peabody says.
He credits police and other community partners for their work in trying to deter crime in the downtown core. He also thanks shoppers for their continued support.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harris concedes to Trump in post-election speech
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris publicly conceded the U.S. presidential election after calling Donald Trump earlier on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his win.
Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Harris concedes in speech about democracy
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
'Canada will be absolutely fine': Justin Trudeau, his ministers and Pierre Poilievre congratulate Donald Trump
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
4 ways in which Donald Trump's election was historic
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
What might Donald Trump's election win mean for Canadians
Following president-elect Donald Trump's decisive election victory, there are sure to be significant knock-on effects for Canada. Here's a look at the different areas in which a second Trump presidency may affect Canadians.
BREAKING U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris concedes election to president-elect Donald Trump
Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris has conceded the U.S. election to Republican Donald Trump.
Who won the popular vote? U.S. election vote totals from the past 40 years
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada on Wednesday ordered the wind up of TikTok's business in the country, citing national security risks.
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
6 hospitalized after fire at North York apartment building
Six people have been transported to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
-
Suspect wanted after same west Toronto address allegedly intentionally set on fire twice
Police are searching for a suspect who is wanted for two recent arsons in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
-
Car dealership employees accused of selling stolen cars: Toronto police
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary senior charged with sexual assaults of Canadian immigrant
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
-
17-year-old charged in Market Mall bear spray attack
Calgary police have charged a youth accused in a bear spray attack at Market Mall.
-
OPINION
OPINION Deborah Yedlin: Withdrawing federal emissions cap is non-negotiable as Trump wins office again
If the Canadian government wants to reduce emissions, it should follow the private sector’s lead – and strong track record – and withdraw the emissions cap. With the election of Donald Trump, it’s simply not negotiable.
Edmonton
-
Uber driver left with life-threatening injuries after stabbing, robbery
An Uber driver is in hospital after a stabbing in north-central Edmonton on Tuesday night.
-
1 dead, 2 injured in Parkland County crash involving school bus
One person is dead and another is in hospital in critical condition because of a crash on Tuesday in Parkland County.
-
Alberta asks municipalities to name oil companies not paying taxes, reeve says no use
The Alberta government is asking rural municipalities to send letters naming oil and gas companies that aren't paying their property taxes, but one rural leader says there's no hope for enforcement.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple calls for stronger travel warning after violent attack in Panama
A Quebec couple's dream adventure turned into a nightmare last week after they were violently attacked by a group of armed men in Panama while travelling in their converted bus.
-
Legault warns of a possible influx of migrants following Trump's election
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
-
'Should never have ended like that': Inuk man killed by police in Quebec's Far North
A remote northern Quebec community is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed and his twin brother seriously injured by police responding to a drunk driving call.
Ottawa
-
'It will be interesting': Ottawans react to Trump's victory
As the dust settles following a tumultuous U.S. presidential election, people north of the border are trying to make sense of what a second term as president for Donald Trump means for Canada.
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor fighting OHIP clawback of $660K in pandemic vaccination payments
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
-
'To look at it, it's unbelievable': surveying damage after devastating Orleans house fire
One day after a devastating fire in Orléans that destroyed two homes and significantly damaged a third, friends and neighbours are rallying around those impacted by the massive blaze that spread quickly.
London
-
Developers sell the last privately owned portion of Sifton Bog to UTRCA
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following serious motor collision in London
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
-
Caught on camera: Sarnia police say woman returned as porch pirate in disguise
On October 22, a woman with blonde hair wearing a grey maxi-dress and black backpack rode past homes on Davis Street on a red mountain bike.
Barrie
-
Human trafficking trial resumes with woman alleging abuse, exploitation
The trial for a Simcoe County couple accused of human trafficking resumed in a Bradford courtroom on Wednesday, with the complainant testifying the defendants left her physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted.
-
Mother of one planning a very merry Christmas after lottery win
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
-
One person found dead after house fire in Wasaga Beach
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
Northern Ontario
-
Details released of dramatic police shootout with murder suspect near Timmins, Ont.
Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has cleared police actions in a shootout with a murder suspect last June that left one police officer with bullet wounds to his neck.
-
One sent to hospital in two-vehicle crash on Lasalle extension in Greater Sudbury
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after the roof of a silver BMW was sheared off in a crash.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Kitchener
-
Donald Trump wins U.S. presidential election, Harris concedes in speech about democracy
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
-
Various popular brands of bread and buns have been recalled in Canada
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
-
Driver facing multiple charges after being stopped in Cambridge for a tire issue
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
Windsor
-
Shots fired in downtown Windsor parking lot
Windsor police are looking for a suspect after shots were fired in a downtown parking lot.
-
Over $65,000 in drugs seized after suspects arrested in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested two suspects and seized over $65,000 in drugs.
-
Arrest warrant issued for stabbing suspect: WPS
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
Winnipeg
-
Icy roads a factor in 19-vehicle crash that killed Manitoba man: RCMP
Police are investigating after 19 vehicles were involved in a fatal collision on a Manitoba roadway.
-
'It is very scary': Advocates urge Manitobans to test homes for radon
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
-
'How to move to Canada' surges on Google as U.S. wakes up to Donald Trump win
U.S. search engine queries about moving to Canada shot up Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive win in the presidential election.
Regina
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Man who robbed 5 Sask. Tim Hortons restaurants, 12 in Alberta, arrested
A 25-year-old man who allegedly robbed a dozen Tim Hortons restaurant in Alberta and five more in Saskatchewan has been arrested, according to RCMP.
-
Canada orders wind up of TikTok's Canadian business, app access to continue
Canada on Wednesday ordered the wind up of TikTok's business in the country, citing national security risks.
Saskatoon
-
What is typhoid fever and how did it end up in Martensville, Saskatchewan?
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning about a possible exposure of salmonella typhi — a bacteria that can cause typhoid fever.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate Gordon Wyant
After serving as a 14-year MLA and a 12-year cabinet minister, handling key portfolios like justice, education and serving as deputy premier, Wyant is back in Saskatoon running for mayor.
-
Saskatchewan residents brace for potential trade impacts from U.S. election
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
Vancouver
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
-
B.C. premier congratulates Trump, looks ahead to 'shared priorities'
Political leaders in British Columbia offered their congratulations to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, as concerns loom about the impact his administration will have on the province’s economy.
-
'My tears will not stop': B.C. family farm forced to kill all chickens and ducks after avian flu outbreak
A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.
Vancouver Island
-
'My tears will not stop': B.C. family farm forced to kill all chickens and ducks after avian flu outbreak
A petting farm on Vancouver Island is mourning the loss of its entire flock of chickens and ducks after they contracted avian influenza.
-
First-of-its-kind B.C. study looks at impacts of menopause
A first-of-its-kind-study in B.C. is shedding much-needed light on how women are impacted by menopause – from the symptoms they suffer, to having their concerns dismissed by doctors, to paying out-of-pocket for effective treatments, to being fired from their jobs.
-
B.C. premier's new cabinet to be sworn in Nov. 18
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.