Environment Canada issues heat warnings for parts of N.S., N.B.
Parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia should continue to see humid weather on Monday, with cooler temperatures expected to arrive on Tuesday.
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the southern half of New Brunswick and all of Nova Scotia (excluding Shelburne, Digby and Yarmouth counties) on Monday.
The maximum temperature is expected to hit 28 degrees Celsius with a humidex of 36, although it should be cooler along the coast.
“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said. “Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”
Environment Canada says conditions are expected to get cooler and less humid in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Tuesday.
Nearly everything on Wall Street tumbles over worries U.S. headed for a recession
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
B.C. landslide: Evacuation order north of where Chilcotin and Fraser rivers merge
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
Bangladesh's PM resigns and flees country as protesters storm her residence capping weeks of unrest
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the densely populated nation on India's border that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment and corruption to climate change.
3 people in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots fired on Montreal's West Island
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island.
Hurricane Debby makes landfall in Florida as Category 1 storm and threatens catastrophic flooding
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state.
'Tragic occurrence': Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, says speaking out about suicidal thoughts is part of 'healing process'
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said that being open about her experience of suicidal ideation is part of the 'healing journey.'
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
U.K. prime minister talks of 'standing army' of police to deal with rioting across Britain
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that a 'standing army' of specialist police would be set up to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent disorder rocked cities across the nation over the past week.
Toronto
What's open and closed in Toronto over the August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
'Bag of money up front:' Ontario rural communities boost incentives to attract medical staff
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Calgary
Stampeders rally in final quarter to knock off Argonauts 27-23
A clutch fourth-quarter performance led the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Edmonton
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
The Calgary Surge are back in the CEBL western final.
Montreal
-
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
-
Ottawa
Here's a look at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Colonel By Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Colonel By Day long weekend.
Ottawa latest city to turn to AI to predict chronic homelessness
The national capital is not the first municipality to use the emerging technology as a tool to mitigate a worsening crisis -- London, Ont., previously pioneered a similar project, while in California, Los Angeles has an initiative that identifies individuals at risk of becoming homeless.
London
Health Canada recalling Gerber brand baby cereal due to possible Cronobacter
Health Canada has issued a recall for Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible Cronobacter contamination.
Six people in hospital, another injured following collision north of St. Thomas
A three vehicle collision which occurred late last night had several roads closed into early this morning.
Barrie
Local singer performs in Orillia after near-death experience
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
What's open and closed on holiday Monday?
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Slo-Pitch sweeps through Barrie Sports Complex
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Northern Ontario
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
Online trading platforms appear to go dark during huge market sell-off
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
Kitchener
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
Windsor
Windsor musician Joel Bishop dead at 44
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
-
Winnipeg
WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
What's open and closed for Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg
Terry Fox Day will be celebrated in Manitoba on Monday, resulting in hour changes or closures for several businesses and services in the province.
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
Regina
Serious collision near Wolseley blocks eastbound lanes on Highway 1
Drivers hoping to travel east on Highway 1 can expect delays following a serious crash near the town of Wolseley.
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
-
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Vancouver
-
-
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Vancouver Island
-
-
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Kelowna
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.