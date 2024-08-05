Environment Canada issues heat warnings for parts of N.S., N.B.

Parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia should continue to see humid weather on Monday, with cooler temperatures expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the southern half of New Brunswick and all of Nova Scotia (excluding Shelburne, Digby and Yarmouth counties) on Monday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hit 28 degrees Celsius with a humidex of 36, although it should be cooler along the coast.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Environment Canada said. “Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to get cooler and less humid in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Tuesday.