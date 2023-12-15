Evergreen Festival wraps up this weekend in Halifax

According to Evergreen Festival Beer garden operator Graham Bell, “the Evergreen Festival is cute, cozy and family friendly.”

Business has been steady.

“We have seen more vendors this year,” said Bell.

Unlike November 2022, which saw heavy rainfall put a damper on the festival, this year’s weather has mostly cooperated.

“We are expecting around 100,000-plus this year,” said Jenna Rideout, marketing and events manager with Build Nova Scotia. “Last weekend we saw more than 22,000 people, which is significant.”

The Evergreen Festival in Halifax is pictured. (Source: Paul Hollingsworth/CTV News Atlantic)Bell said this event takes advantage of existing downtown infrastructure.

“We have built up this wonderful waterfront,” said Bell. “It’s been lying dormant over the winter, so why not use it?”

The festival hosts outdoor activities and music along with numerous food and beverage options.

“It brings people downtown,” said Niall McGuinness, manager of Durty Nelly’s Irish Pub. “Our tourism is generally driven during the summer. It is definitely untapped during the winter.”

Jenna Rideout hopes people enjoy the festival and take advantage of outdoor community events.

“But really, we are trying to help support local businesses,” said Rideout.

The 2023 Evergreen Festival wraps up on Sunday.

