Federal government pledges $18M to end gender-based violence in Nova Scotia

The federal government and the province of Nova Scotia have signed a bilateral agreement to end gender-based violence, with Ottawa pledging more than $18 million over four years to support a provincial plan.

According to a Wednesday news release, Jill Balser, Nova Scotia’s minster for the advisory council on the status of women, and Lisa Hepfner, parliamentary secretary to the minster for women and gender equality and youth, announced the agreement, which will see the federal government spend $18.3 million for the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in Nova Scotia over four years.

"One year ago, we signed the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence right here in Nova Scotia, and today's announcement brings us one step closer to a future where everyone can live free from violence,” Hepfner said in the release. “By partnering with the provincial government, we are making sure that these supports are strong, culturally relevant and respond to the needs of communities in Nova Scotia."

The release says the province will work to build prevention and awareness efforts along with enhanced services and supports for survivors, victims, and underserved populations.

More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence, according to the release.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.