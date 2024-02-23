Feds give $1M to Black-led N.S. organizations

ATLANTIC
    Women and Gender Equality and Youth Minister Marci Ien is pictured.
    Three Black-led organizations in Nova Scotia are receiving nearly $1.1 million from the federal government for their various projects.

    According to a news release from the federal government, Imhotep’s Legacy Academy at Dalhousie University is getting $829,570 across three years to support its Canada-Wide Out of School Time Experiential STEM Activities for Underrepresented Youth program. The program seeks to build a national network of after-school and extracurricular STEM-focused programs for Black, Indigenous, or Latin youths.

    "Black Canadians have made profound contributions to our society,” said Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth. “African Nova Scotians have been, and continue to be, trailblazers for justice and equality. This is about empowering Black youth and highlighting the strength and contributions of Black Canadians. It is another step toward breaking down systemic barriers.”

    The Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative is receiving $228,300 for its Here/Now: African Nova Scotian multi-generational film project while the Halifax Black Film Festival is getting $35,000 for its 2024 festival.

    "African Nova Scotians have, through their struggles and efforts, played a huge role in Canadian history,” said MP Andy Fillmore in the release. “People like Viola Desmond, William Hall and Carrie Best have paved the way for many across the country. I am confident that these organizations receiving funding will help us learn about the history and hardship of African Nova Scotian communities, while preparing Black youth for a more inclusive and empowered future."

