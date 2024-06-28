Female accused in Halifax mall parking garage murder back in court

ATLANTIC
    The bail hearing for the 14-year-old female accused in the Ahmad Al Marrach second-degree murder case continued at Halifax Youth Court on Friday.

    Defence attorney Brandon Rolle finished presenting his case before he and prosecutor Terry Nickerson offered their submissions to Judge Marc Chisholm.

    The female is one of four young people charged in the stabbing death of Al Marrach in the parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22.

    The other accused are males, two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

    The identities of the accused are protected from publication under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as is the evidence provided during the bail hearing.

    Justice Chisholm took a recess to review the evidence and could make a ruling when court resumes mid-afternoon.

    If bail is granted, the youth could be released as early as Friday. If bail is denied, she will return to the Nova Scotia Youth Centre in Waterville.

    More to come…

