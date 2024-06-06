ATLANTIC
More

    • Ferry service between N.S. and Argentia, N.L., cancelled for most of June

    Share

    A ferry service between Nova Scotia and Argentia, N.L., has been cancelled for most of June due to mechanical problems with the Ala’suinu.

    Marine Atlantic announced the change in schedule on Thursday. The Newfoundland ferry will only run between North Sydney and Port Aux Basques until June 26.

    “All of the customers who were originally scheduled to Argentia between (June) 14 and 26 are now going to be moved to the Port Aux Basques service,” said Darrell Mercer, corporate communications officer with Marine Atlantic. “We are going to be providing some compensation for the inconvenience this is causing, but we believe by adjusting our schedule we’re going to have 13 additional crossings put in through the Port Aux Basque route and that should look after all of that traffic.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News