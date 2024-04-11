Fire at empty home in Halfway Cove suspicious: N.S. RCMP

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP says a fire in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County last week has been deemed suspicious.

    The incident happened near the 6700 block of Highway 16 in Halfway Cove around 11 a.m. last Thursday.

    The RCMP says officers found firefighters at the scene trying to extinguish flames at an empty home.

    “Based on the information and evidence gathered at the home, the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature,” said Cst. Dominic Laflamme in a release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing with assistance from the fire marshal’s office.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Guysborough County District RCMP at 902-533-3801 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

