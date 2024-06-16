Sip a cup, save a pup: How a coffee company is giving back to animals in need

A Nova Scotia entrepreneur has found a way to combine her love for animals and coffee.

Rescue Coffee offers fair-trade organically grown coffee, roasted right in Canada, with 10 per cent of the profits going to animal rescue organizations.

Owner Katie Lunn said she bought the business from the creator and founder about a year and a half ago.

“We share a lot of the same values and goals. We are both huge animals lovers and we want to be able to give back to partner shelters to help rescue dogs and all other animals,” she said in an interview with CTV’s Crystal Garrett on Tuesday.

“I want to expand it and make it more known to everybody who loves coffee and dogs of course,” she adds.

Rescue Coffee offers various kinds of coffee including wake & wag, black dog espresso, go fetch, bark & bite, and downward dog decaf.

“The top three are the wake & wag, the black dog espresso and go fetch. My personal favourite is the black dog expresso,” said Lunn.

Rescue Coffee Co. products is pictured. (Source: Instagram/rescuecoffee)

She said she likes to support the Maritimes are much as she can.

“Keep the sales and business locally here. I also love to be able to support women owned businesses as well.”

