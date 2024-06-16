ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Saint- André man dies following collision in Grand Falls: N.B. RCMP

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 20-year-old man from Saint-André, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Grand Falls, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 2 in Grand Falls on Sunday around 3 a.m., said a news release from the RCMP.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the transport truck was uninjured, said police.

    RCMP said they believe the collision occurred when the vehicle, travelling the wrong direction, collided head-on with the transport truck.

    Members of the Grand Falls Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, a RCMP collision reconstructionist, and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office all attended the scene, said police.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News