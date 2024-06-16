Saint- André man dies following collision in Grand Falls: N.B. RCMP

A 20-year-old man from Saint-André, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Grand Falls, N.B.

Officers responded to a report of a collision between a vehicle and a transport truck on Highway 2 in Grand Falls on Sunday around 3 a.m., said a news release from the RCMP.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the transport truck was uninjured, said police.

RCMP said they believe the collision occurred when the vehicle, travelling the wrong direction, collided head-on with the transport truck.

Members of the Grand Falls Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick, a RCMP collision reconstructionist, and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office all attended the scene, said police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's exact cause of death.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.