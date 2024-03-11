'Fiscally compliant but ultimately fiscally stupid': N.B. advocate calls out government over social programs
New Brunswick’s child, youth and seniors' advocate is calling on the province to reduce red tape, and add better oversight when it comes to running its social programs, including health care, housing, senior care and child care.
Kelly Lamrock says, in many ways, the system is the same as it was in the mid-1990’s, and has allowed New Brunswickers to fall through the cracks because they don’t fit into a box on a checklist.
He used one example of a family with children who needed extra resources at school. The school said it couldn’t provide those resources on a daily basis, and the students could only attend on a part-time basis.
“The parents had hourly shift work, so they had to quit their jobs because there was no way they could do both. And then they wound up on social assistance and then they lost their housing,” he said. “But then, of course, even when social development knew they were teetering on the brink of homelessness, they had to wait to lose their house and move further and further into more and more unstable housing. Then they were further away. They lost their cell phone. So the social workers, if they wanted to talk to them, had to drive an hour to the rural community.”
And Lamrock reminds, it all started when the school district ruled the children could only go to school part-time because of lack of resources.
“By the rules, education did a great job because they stayed within their rules and their budget. The fact it created more problems later, well, that's not anything anyone's accountable for. The fact you broke a family. No one has to answer for that,” he said.
That’s an illustration of why he feels the province needs to take a look at how it runs its social programs, and the results it produces.
He believes change needs to happen at the heart of government – in the department of finance, the treasury board and the executive council.
Who then can direct other departments to reduce social programming red tape, and allow frontline workers to solve problems on the ground – using their own judgement for what’s best for the individual they’re working with.
“If Social Development turns down a $500 home care service and the senior winds up in a significantly more expensive hospital bed, that is fiscally compliant but ultimately fiscally stupid,” the report reads.
Lamrock also recommends the executive council office include a social policy branch that will support social departments.
That branch would create human resource recruitment plans, set service standards, review how departments are doing and measure results.
Green Party leader David Coon agrees with the report, but is skeptical change will come.
“Because it takes leadership to make these changes and that leadership is not in place. So it takes leadership to say we have to restructure government. Fundamentally, the system is the problem, not the people in it,” he said.
Coon says it’s a problem that’s plagued different governments, and different political parties.
“When I first got elected in 2014, raising these systemic issues in the legislature and the house leader for the Liberal government of the day standing up and saying to me in response in question period: ‘Well, the member from Fredericton South must understand the system is the system,’” he recalled. “He said that. And that fundamentally there reflects the problem. We've got to abandon that notion and change the system.”
Liberal leader Susan Holt says many of the recommendations are key to seeing real improvements in the care sectors.
“If we don't fix the front end and the back end of the spectrum, then nothing in hospitals are going to change,” she said.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Second person dies after 'suspicious in nature' Mississauga house fire
A second person has died following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
-
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
-
Nazi military monument removed from Ontario cemetery
A monument commemorating a Nazi-led military unit of Ukrainian soldiers has been removed from an Ontario cemetery after years of controversy surrounding the site.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillors calling for plebiscite on new zoning rules
Six city councillors will put forward a notice of motion on Tuesday calling for Calgary to hold a plebiscite around potential zoning changes.
-
Higher cost estimates could spur change for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
According to an update on Tuesday about Calgary's Green Line project, there are a number of design possibilities on the table because of higher costs faced by the monumental infrastructure project.
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Edmonton
-
EPS releases video of 'encampment cave' in Edmonton River Valley
Edmonton police have released video of a cave found by Alberta Sheriffs in the river valley that was being used for shelter.
-
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, but the melt continues
Warm air continues to dominate the weather picture throughout the week.
Montreal
-
Quebec to present 'restrained' budget amid economic stagnation
Quebec's finance minister says the budget he is expected to present will be 'restrained' amid what he describes as a provincial economy in stagnation.
-
Old Montreal Metro cars being turned into fully local 'discovery space' in Griffintown
A pair of Montreal brothers is giving new life to some of the old MR-63 Metro cars by turning them into a completely local 'discovery space' in the heart of Griffintown.
-
New image shows what Ariel Jeffrey Kouakou could look like today
The Missing Children's Network has unveiled Tuesday an aged picture of a child who went missing six years ago in Montreal's north end.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit concerned over rise in syphilis cases
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is asking residents to consider getting tested for syphilis, as the public health unit monitors a 'rise' in cases.
-
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO One person displaced after overnight garage fire in east London
Crews were called to the scene just after midnight on Tuesday for the blaze in a detached garage, including a pick-up truck.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
Sarnia police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for what they call a random attack. Police say the unprovoked assault happened on Talford Street near Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
London police launch new program to cut down on car thefts
Police in London are launching a new program they say will cut down on car thefts. The provincial ministry of the solicitor general has provided a $900,000 grant to fund project safe auto.
Barrie
-
Truck crash closes Highway 400
An early-morning truck crash closed Highway 400 during rush hour Tuesday.
-
Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer's
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen with Alzheimer's and Diabetes.
-
Muskoka highway torn in two by strong waters
Drivers in a remote area southeast of Huntsville may need to find a detour over the coming days after a portion of a road washed away.
Northern Ontario
-
Second Ontario municipality reports cybersecurity incident within three weeks
The Town of Huntsville says its municipal office will remain closed for a second day today and some council meetings are being rescheduled as specialists investigate a cybersecurity incident.
-
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
-
Sudbury’s first private nurse practitioner clinic opens
The first private nurse practitioner clinic has opened in Greater Sudbury, bridging a gap for patients without a primary care provider and who are willing to pay for health-care services.
Kitchener
-
Suspected rooming house sparks complaints in Cambridge neighbourhood
Residents in Cambridge are calling on the city to clear up an overcrowded home alleged to be operating as a rooming house.
-
Three Waterloo Region homes ransacked while residents away on vacation
Waterloo regional police are looking into three recent break and enters that all happened while the residents were away on vacation.
-
Six Nations police conducting flyover today
A helicopter will be flying over Six Nations of the Grand River looking for stolen vehicles Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Charges laid after threats uttered in Chatham
A Chatham man is under arrest after police said he breached the terms of conditions he was under. Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on St. Clair Street for a threats investigation.
-
New home for local Crime Stoppers
The organization now has its own space in the LaSalle Police Service headquarters on Normandy Street in LaSalle.
-
Dangerous driving on Wyandotte has Windsor mom keeping her kids from walking to nearby school
It takes about 10 minutes for Danielle Wilkie's children to walk between home and school — but their mother insists the school provide them with a courtesy bus. For Wilkie, seeing her children walk to school is not an option because of dangerous drivers along Wyandotte Street.
Winnipeg
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
-
Former Manitoba PC MLA alleges she was groped, demoted
A former PC cabinet minister said she was sexually assaulted by a former MLA, and demoted after the alleged incident.
-
'Sometimes a tire will blow out': pothole claims on the rise in Manitoba
As an unseasonably warm winter comes to an end in Winnipeg, a familiar sight is present again on Winnipeg roads.
Saskatoon
-
A new threat emerges on Saskatoon roads as the snow melts: potholes
Pothole season has quickly arrived and it looks like there may be some grey area when it comes to who’s footing the bill for damage caused by road issues.
-
Man charged with second degree murder after death in Melfort, Sask.
A 35-year-old man Melfort man is facing a charge of second degree murder following a fatal altercation at a business in the community.
-
Indigenous Journalism degree in Regina will be first of its kind in North America
Beginning in September, The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) will be offering a four-year Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Journalism and Communication Arts.
Regina
-
'An amazing feeling': Sask. community comes together in hockey night fundraiser for boy battling cancer
The family of Brantley Lamb is praising their hometown of Wynyard, Sask. after community members came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the young hockey fan's battle against cancer.
-
Indigenous Journalism degree in Regina will be first of its kind in North America
Beginning in September, The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) will be offering a four-year Bachelor of Arts in Indigenous Journalism and Communication Arts.
-
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Kelowna
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
-
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
Vancouver
-
B.C. farm that can grow softball-sized peaches will rely on vegetables this year
B.C. Fruit Growers' Association's president says he expects harvests for peaches, apricots, nectarines and plums to be down at least 90 per cent.
-
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
-
More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Senior who 'likely' saved stranger's life during Vancouver Island crash dies from injuries
An 80-year-old man who was hit by a car on the side of a Vancouver Island highway has died from his injuries, and police say he likely saved a stranger's life in the moments before he was struck.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
-
More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.