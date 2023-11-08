Five recipients of Order of New Brunswick revealed

Five New Brunswickers will receive their province’s highest honour later this month.

Catherine Akagi, J.W. Bud Bird, Isabelle McKee-Allain, Joanne E. McLeod, and Bernard Poirier will receive the 2023 Order of New Brunswick at a ceremony in Fredericton on Nov. 23, according to a Wednesday news release.

“These exceptional and extraordinarily generous individuals all share a desire to improve people’s lives in their community, their region and their province,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in the release.

Akagi, from Saint Andrews, is noted for her advocacy for First Nations and her commitment to education, while Fredericton-resident Bird is being recognized for his charitable, political and business activities

Allain, hailing from Moncton, is cited as an advocate for women’s equality, social justice, and francophone and Acadian culture. Poirier, from Dieppe, is also being recognized for his support of francophone rights, culture, and community life.

McLeod, from Fredricton, is being honoured for her work in improving conditions for people with mobility impairments.

According to the release, the Order of New Brunswick was established in 2000 to “recognize individuals who have demonstrated a high level of excellence and achievement in their field.” More than 200 people have been invested with the order since 2002.

