Former Algonquin Resort staff dormitory demolished in Saint Andrews, N.B.

A historic building on the Algonquin Resort property in Saint Andrews, N.B., is being demolished.

Built in 1917, O’Brien House was a dormitory building for staff before sitting empty the last several years. The building is being torn down to make room for new staff housing.

“The building was just beyond repair,” says Algonquin general manager Stephen Dodwell. “It was in too bad of shape.”

The new staff housing development will have roughly 20 spots, including units for families. Construction of the new housing development should begin shortly after the site is cleared of debris.

The plan is for tenants to be able to move into the new staff housing by next summer. Staff accommodations are also provided at other resort buildings, as well as the nearby W.C. O’Neil Arena.

"And it’s still not enough,” says Dodwell. “For the first time we’ll be able to attract some families and people that want to come and work at the Algonquin, want to come to Saint Andrews, want to come to New Brunswick, want to contribute, but currently there’s nowhere for them to live. So it’s a huge opportunity.”

About 250 people work at the Algonquin Resort during the peak of its summer season, with several employees coming from across Canada and around the world.

The new housing is being developed alongside plans for a new Nordic spa, to be operated by Moncton-based Usva Spa. Construction could begin as early as this fall, adjacent to the hotel’s Prince of Wales wing, which was built in 1993.

“(The spa) is waiting for the last stages of planning permission to go through,” says Dodwell, adding that the housing and spa are part of a plan to elevate the Algonquin as a year-round destination. “We need to have attractions for the winter.”

The Algonquin opened in 1889 and became a year-round operation for the first time during its 1997-1998 season.

