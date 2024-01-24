Former Health PEI CEO continues criticism of health system before lawmakers

The governing Tories were on the defensive Wednesday morning when the former CEO of Health PEI appeared before lawmakers to talk about issues in health care and concerns about the under-construction University of Prince Edward Island medical school.

The Standing Committee on Health and Social Development meeting with Dr. Michael Gardam was supposed to last an hour-and-a-half; instead MLAs asked questions for nearly three.

Dr. Gardam was called to speak on his resignation and concerns about the University of Prince Edward Island medical school, the handling of which, he said, played a major role in his departure.

He clarified his position, saying despite his public opposition, he does believe it would be a long term benefit, if done right.

“Medical schools are highly complex organisations that are integrated with the health-care system. It takes a special kind of people working in them,” said Dr. Gardam. “We’re not setting up a Chicken Delight franchise, we’re setting up a medical school.”

Dr. Gardam took aim at the province’s bureaucratic hiring processes and the need for more health-care staff. He said a medical school will only benefit the system after that is accomplished, noting one can’t figure out a medical school as they go.

“If I hear one more time that the med school is just like a vet college, I’m going to scream,” said Dr. Gardam. “When your patients don’t do well in the vet college, you euthanize them. We don’t do that with humans. We’re a very different world.”

Near the end of his time, Dr. Gardam traded barbs with senior cabinet minister Steven Myers.

“Based on the audience you give a different approach,” said Myers.

Dr. Gardam defended himself saying, over the course of the exchange, “It’s a way of trying to sideline me to say that’s I’m against the medical school.”

“I’m not trying to sideline you. I’ve never tried to sideline you,” Myers responded

Dr. Gardam is still working for Health PEI as a consultant for two months, but said he hopes to avoid the public eye for the rest of his time on the island.

