Former MP Andy Fillmore running for Halifax mayor

Less than a month after he stepped away from federal politics, Andy Fillmore announced he is seeking the top municipal job in Halifax.

Fillmore, who served as a Member of Parliament for Halifax for nine years, said he is running for mayor of the municipality in the upcoming fall election. He resigned from his federal position in June.

“More than ever, our city needs a mayor who will hear all voices across our municipality,” Fillmore said at the official launch of his campaign in Dartmouth on Wednesday. “I will be a mayor for all of HRM.”

Fillmore is the eighth person to throw his hat in the ring for the mayoral position.

The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 19.

