ATLANTIC
More

    • Former MP Andy Fillmore running for Halifax mayor

    Andy Fillmore is pictured. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic) Andy Fillmore is pictured. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    Less than a month after he stepped away from federal politics, Andy Fillmore announced he is seeking the top municipal job in Halifax.

    Fillmore, who served as a Member of Parliament for Halifax for nine years, said he is running for mayor of the municipality in the upcoming fall election. He resigned from his federal position in June.

    “More than ever, our city needs a mayor who will hear all voices across our municipality,” Fillmore said at the official launch of his campaign in Dartmouth on Wednesday. “I will be a mayor for all of HRM.”

    Fillmore is the eighth person to throw his hat in the ring for the mayoral position.

    The municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 19.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?

    Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News