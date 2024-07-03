Dartmouth, N.S., woman charged for alleged hit-and-run in Bedford
A 30-year-old woman is facing charges for an alleged hit-and-run in Bedford, N.S., on Sunday.
According to an RCMP news release, emergency crews responded to a reported collision on the Bedford Bypass around 2:10 a.m. They learned a Honda Accord hit a Nissan Altima, causing the Nissan to land on its roof off the roadway.
A 34-year-old female and a 39-year-old male in the Nissan suffered minor injuries.
Police say the driver of the Honda fled the scene. Officers found it at a Kennedy Street parking lot in Dartmouth around 5 p.m. and seized it.
Police found and arrested the driver of the Honda at an Upper Partridge River Road residence in East Preston around 8:45 p.m.
The unnamed woman was released on conditions. She will appear in court on Aug. 28 to face charges of:
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- assault with a weapon
- failure to stop after an accident
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians considering leaving due to cost of housing: survey
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians say that they are considering leaving the province due to the high cost of housing, a new survey has found.
Delta flight diverts to New York after passengers are served spoiled food
A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.
Tracking Hurricane Beryl: Deadly storm roars toward Jamaica
Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
Video shows the scale of Hurricane Beryl as seen from space
Video captured from the International Space Station earlier this week shows the size of Hurricane Beryl as it churned over the Caribbean.
opinion Are financial advisors just glorified salespeople?
Financial advisors can be an excellent resource for busy consumers, but recent allegations against employees of major Canadian banks have raised questions about the integrity of financial advice. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew addresses some of these concerns and highlights the distinction between unethical practices and the genuine value that good advisors can offer.
Thousands of heat pumps recalled over risk of 'excessive heat exposure'
Health Canada is recalling thousands of popular heat pumps across the country due to a potential risk of 'excessive heat exposure.'
RCMP searching for B.C. arson suspect whose pants caught on fire
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect whose pants caught fire after an alleged arson in B.C.'s Lower Mainland earlier this year.
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Police say they will enforce judge's order that U of T encampment must come down
The Toronto Police Service says it will enforce a court order granted yesterday that says demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at the University of Toronto must dismantle the site by 6 p.m. today.
-
Have you been renovicted in Toronto? We want to hear from you
Toronto City Council took a step closer to putting an end to renovictions last week.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
Calgary
-
New plan for Alberta's provincial parks aims to ease growing pains
It was 2009 when the first iteration of Alberta’s Plan for Parks was released as a 10-year blueprint for strategic planning of the parks system. Now, about 15 years later, the province is working on an update to address evolving needs and conservation challenges brought on by increasing population and visitation.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
-
Ottawa investing in clean energy tech with focus on hydrogen and SMRs
The federal government announced Wednesday it is injecting $11 million to support innovation in clean energy technologies such as hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).
Edmonton
-
Legal Aid Alberta to stop services over contract dispute with provincial government
Legal Aid Alberta says it plans to end its services next week over a contract dispute with the province.
-
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
-
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
Montreal
-
Quebec realtors buying homes, selling at higher prices to make a quick profit
The number of disciplinary cases against Quebec realtors accused of "financially abusing" their clients is going up.
-
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
-
Sex crime case of Montreal billionaire Robert Miller to return to court in October
The case against Robert Miller has moved a step closer to trial, even as questions remain about the ailing billionaire's ability to appear in court to face multiple sex charges.
Ottawa
-
Tewin development project passes latest hurdle, but some say it still doesn't belong
A future suburb in the city's southeast end is raising concerns amongst some councillors and residents over the price tag to service the area.
-
Report shows spike in violent crimes in Ottawa
Violent crimes in Ottawa have increased by three per cent in 2023, according to Ottawa Police Service's annual report.
-
NCC 'Summer Zone' generates concerns over noise, parking
An idea by the National Capital Commission to transform a portion of Queen Elizabeth Driveway into an area dedicated to "games and music" is being met with both excitement and cautious optimism by some Ottawa residents.
London
-
Huron County OPP investigating a death near Clinton
Police in Huron County are overseeing a death investigation. Around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to an address on Cut Line Road between Parr Line and Tipperary Line in Central Huron.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO 'I heard a bang': Multiple witnesses heard a gunshot at St. Thomas fire scene
Police in St. Thomas are investigating a death. Police and fire officials are on scene in the area of Hiawatha and Curtis Street.
-
As hurricane approaches, London, Ont., newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont., are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 Hurricane Beryl approaches.
Barrie
-
Criminal charges against 20-year Barrie police officer dropped
Barrie Police Sgt. Bruce Gardiner has been exonerated.
-
18-year-old busted driving nearly 2X the legal limit: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Collingwood and the Blue Mountains busted a young driver allegedly speeding nearly double the legal limit.
-
$3M lawsuit filed in deadly Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 people
It's been nearly two years since six young people died in a crash at a construction site along McKay Road. Now one of the victim's family is demanding action in a new lawsuit against many entities including the City.
Northern Ontario
-
Tentative sale agreement could save northern Ont. cheesemaker
The owner of Thornloe Cheese announced Wednesday it has a tentative agreement in place to sell the northern Ontario cheesemaker to Mississauga-based Triple ‘A’ Cheese.
-
Ontario man suffers cardiac arrest in Florida. This is why insurance won't cover his $620,000 hospital bill
An Ontario man who wanted to spend time with his family in Florida was hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest at the airport as he was about to fly back to Canada.
-
North Bay police say suspended driver took off in a vehicle, arrested heading south on Hwy. 11
A 31-year-old suspended driver was arrested June 29 on Highway 11 after reportedly taking a vehicle without consent.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
-
Port Dover lift bridge reopens following two-vehicle crash
The Port Dover lift bridge has reopened following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.
-
Another beauty product theft in Guelph
Guelph police are investigating another makeup and beauty product theft in the city.
Windsor
-
Maidstone couple unearths 'rare find' in backyard
A Maidstone couple discovers an unexpected object while doing landscaping in their backyard.
-
Windsor manufacturer fined $55,000 after workplace injury
A workplace injury has resulted in a $55,000 fine for a Windsor manufacturer.
-
Fraud investigation launched into $8,000 in benefit claims
Chatham-Kent police have launched a fraud investigation into several benefit claims in excess of $8,000.
Winnipeg
-
'It still takes a toll': WFPS deputy chief reacts to fiery long weekend
Winnipeg firefighters had their hands full over the long weekend as they tackled several significant blazes in less than 48 hours.
-
Hercules to fly over residence to mark Winnipeggers' 100th birthday
A gigantic celebration for a giant birthday is planned in south Winnipeg Wednesday, and will feature a flyover from the Royal Canadian Air Force.
-
'I'm shaking right now': Winnipeg business continued target in crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
Regina
-
'Can't be sustained': Regina daycare says $10-a-day program leading to financial crisis
Canada’s $10-a-day childcare program has created a financial crisis for a Regina daycare. The Scott Infant and Toddler Centre is burning through its cash reserves in order to remain open.
-
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man who escaped police found dead, death deemed non-suspicious
A Sask. man who escaped RCMP custody in Dinsmore, Sask. has been found dead.
-
'Can't be sustained': Regina daycare says $10-a-day program leading to financial crisis
Canada’s $10-a-day childcare program has created a financial crisis for a Regina daycare. The Scott Infant and Toddler Centre is burning through its cash reserves in order to remain open.
-
Saskatoon had one of its wettest Junes in more than 100 years
After successive summers of drought and smoke from forest fires across many parts of Saskatchewan in recent years, those longing for rain got plenty of it last month.
Vancouver
-
1 dead, 2 injured after helicopter crash near B.C.-Alberta border
One person was killed and two others were injured in a helicopter crash near the B.C.-Alberta border on Tuesday evening, according to the RCMP.
-
Public dementia village opens in Comox, B.C.
Canada’s first public, non-profit long-term care home modelled after a dementia village is celebrating its opening before tenants move in on July 8.
-
Mounties identify suspects after rainbow crosswalk defaced in Langford, B.C.
Mounties say two people suspected of vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., have been identified.
Vancouver Island
-
Public dementia village opens in Comox, B.C.
Canada’s first public, non-profit long-term care home modelled after a dementia village is celebrating its opening before tenants move in on July 8.
-
Mounties identify suspects after rainbow crosswalk defaced in Langford, B.C.
Mounties say two people suspected of vandalizing a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., have been identified.
-
Canada issues travel warning as Hurricane Beryl tears through region
As Hurricane Beryl rips toward the southeast Caribbean, Global Affairs Canada is warning travellers to avoid non-essential travel to Jamaica as well as several countries in the region.
Kelowna
-
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.