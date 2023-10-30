Four train cars derail in southeastern New Brunswick

Penobsquis Fire Department and CN Rail crews responded to a train derailment Monday afternoon when four cars came off the tracks in southeastern New Brunswick, according to workers on site.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. at the end of Dunsinane Road in Dunsinane, N.B., which is located just north of Penobsquis.

There is no word on what caused the derailment, with the incident happening deep in the bush. The contents of the derailed cars are also unknown.

Crews on the ground say there is no leakages of concern, but the province’s Hazardous Materials Response team did arrive at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

There is no word on when the derailment will be cleared.