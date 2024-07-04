Fredericton police ask some residents to ‘shelter in place’ during operation

The Fredericton Police Force is asking residents on Wallace Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street and Maple Street to “shelter in place” Thursday afternoon.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fredericton police started an ongoing operation in the area around 2:52 p.m.

“We are asking the public for their cooperation in avoiding the area so FPF can focus on the operation without distraction,” the post reads.

More to come...

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.