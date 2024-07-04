ATLANTIC
    • Fredericton police ask some residents to ‘shelter in place’ during operation

    A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook) A Fredericton Police Force car. (Source: Fredericton Police Force/Facebook)
    The Fredericton Police Force is asking residents on Wallace Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street and Maple Street to “shelter in place” Thursday afternoon.

    According to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Fredericton police started an ongoing operation in the area around 2:52 p.m.

    “We are asking the public for their cooperation in avoiding the area so FPF can focus on the operation without distraction,” the post reads.

    More to come... 

