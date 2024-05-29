Frost advisory, risk of frost in northern New Brunswick next few nights

With clearer skies and low temperatures that could fall between 0 and 4 C, there is a risk of patchy frost in northwestern New Brunswick early Thursday morning and early Friday morning.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for early Thursday morning for the areas of Madawaska County, Restigouche County, Victoria County, and the Mount Carleton area. Environment Canada advises “patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low lying areas.”

A Frost Advisory issued for northwestern New Brunswick. Patchy frost possible by early Thursday morning. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

If you have temperature-sensitive plants out that you can cover up or shelter, you may wish to consider doing so if you are in a community under the advisory. The risk of frost is higher in low-lying terrain, such as valleys or between hills. Low temperatures are forecasted to trend higher through the weekend into early next week, reducing the risk of frost.

It isn’t too unusual to have a risk of frost in northwestern New Brunswick this time of year. Average climatological last dates of frost range from late May to early June for that part of the Maritimes. There have been a number of years where a frost has occurred further into the month of June.

Climatological average last dates for frost around the Maritimes. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

Tuesday rainfall

A case of have and have-nots for rain on Tuesday. Fairly widespread totals of 10-to-30 mm were reported in western New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastal counties of Nova Scotia. A few communities in Nova Scotia reached 30-to-50 mm as a result of downpours. Parts of eastern New Brunswick, northern mainland Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island finished with less than 10 mm of rain received.

Tuesday rain reports from EC operated weather stations and the volunteer observer network at CoCoRaHS Canada. (Source: CTV News Atlantic)

The fire danger risk as evaluated by Natural Resources Canada has fallen into the low-to-moderate range for much of the Maritimes. The risk is still evaluated as being in the moderate-to-high range for Prince Edward Island and southeastern New Brunswick, two areas that didn’t receive as much rain. Not much more than a chance of some scattered showers moving through Friday and the weekend. Additionally drier air is expected to move in off the continent through that period of time. Be sure to check daily on provincial or municipal restrictions and guidelines before having an outdoor fire.