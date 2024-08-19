ATLANTIC
More

    • Halifax adds and removes water advisories for 2 beaches

    A file image of Birch Cove Beach. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality) A file image of Birch Cove Beach. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
    Share

    The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning residents not to swim in one beach and telling them the water is fine in another one on Monday.

    According to a news release from the municipality, Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth now has a water quality advisory due to heavy rainfall. Swimmer’s itch-like symptoms were reported in the area.

    The municipality also lifted an advisory at Kidston Beach in Halifax after issuing it due to high bacteria levels last Thursday.

    The municipality tests the water at supervised beaches in July and August.

    Advisories remain in effect for Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth and Sandy Lake Beach in Bedford. Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed due to blue-green algae.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News