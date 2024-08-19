Halifax adds and removes water advisories for 2 beaches
The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning residents not to swim in one beach and telling them the water is fine in another one on Monday.
According to a news release from the municipality, Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth now has a water quality advisory due to heavy rainfall. Swimmer’s itch-like symptoms were reported in the area.
The municipality also lifted an advisory at Kidston Beach in Halifax after issuing it due to high bacteria levels last Thursday.
The municipality tests the water at supervised beaches in July and August.
Advisories remain in effect for Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth and Sandy Lake Beach in Bedford. Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed due to blue-green algae.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal Party pulls out of Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian statement
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
Canadian among 6 missing after superyacht sinks in storm off Sicily; 1 dead
British tech magnate Mike Lynch and five other people were missing after their luxury superyacht sank during a freak storm off Sicily early Monday, Italy’s civil protection and authorities said. Lynch’s wife and 14 other people survived.
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
Canadian retail giant makes bid for 7-Eleven operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. could be on the verge of dominating the world's convenience store market after it offered to buy one of the sector's biggest players.
Next payment for the Canada Child Benefit will land in bank accounts this week
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
In face of major rail strike deadline, minister says parties must 'do the hard work'
Labour Minister Steven Mackinnon is calling upon CN Rail, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference to 'do the hard work necessary' to prevent a potential railway stoppage.
Veteran journalist and TV host Phil Donahue dies at 88: reports
Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.
Philippines, China trade blame after vessels collide in South China Sea
The Philippines and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations agreed last month to try to manage disagreements at sea.
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto ferry had no written procedures for safe docking speed, other 'safety deficiencies': TSB report
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it found a number of safety deficiencies in its investigation into a Toronto ferry crash that injured 12 people two years ago.
-
Downtown Toronto intersection closed this week for construction
A busy intersection in downtown Toronto will be closed for one week starting Monday as the city starts the 'complete reconstruction' of the crossing.
-
Next payment for the Canada Child Benefit will land in bank accounts this week
Families can expect the next Canada Child Benefit payment to land in their bank accounts this week, according to the Canada Revenue Agency.
Calgary
-
Robbery suspect shot by police, ASIRT to investigate
ASIRT will be investigating after a Calgary police officer shot a robbery suspect.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warnings east of Calgary, late day thunderstorms possible across southern Alberta
Daytime highs are expected to exceed normal thresholds for most of Alberta on Monday as the tail end of a ridge of high pressure acts as the main weather maker early in the day.
-
Teamsters union serves 72-hour strike notice to Canadian Pacific Kansas City
The union representing thousands of workers at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says it has served a 72-hour strike notice to the railway.
Edmonton
-
Highway 16 fully open, Jasper not yet ready to welcome visitors
The highway through Jasper National Park has reopened, but officials say its townsite isn't ready to welcome back visitors.
-
'Well-known' drug dealer arrested in Fort McMurray; $100K in drugs, cash seized
Police in Fort McMurray seized more than $100,000 worth of drugs and cash from three homes last week.
-
Oilers trade Cody Ceci, 3rd-round pick to Sharks for Ty Emberson
The Edmonton Oilers traded defenseman Cody Ceci and a third-round draft pick in 2025 to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday for defenseman Ty Emberson.
Montreal
-
Montreal officials knew water main was 'vulnerable,' analysis still underway
Montreal officials are continuing their analysis to find out what led to a major water main break that caused immense flooding just under the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
-
News never stops: CTV Montreal sets up makeshift studio on Nun's Island after damaging water main break
CTV Montreal was forced to set up a makeshift studio on Nun's Island after a water main break caused water to flood into our building.
-
Union leader says he's hopeful despite Quebec school staff shortages
CSQ president Éric Gingras offered a message of hope to teachers and education professionals ahead of the new school year, saying Quebec's staff shortages should gradually improve.
Ottawa
-
Liberal Party pulls out of Capital Pride parade over pro-Palestinian statement
The Liberal Party of Canada is the latest major group to withdraw from the annual Ottawa Pride parade after organizers pledged solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
-
Ottawa's new 3-item garbage limit begins Sept. 30: Here's what you need to know
In the biggest change to Ottawa's curbside waste policy since 2012, households will be limited to three items of curbside waste every two weeks starting Sept. 30.
-
North Stormont councillor facing possible sanctions for alleged drunk speech, physical fights with residents
Sanctions are being recommended for a councillor of an eastern Ontario township after he allegedly gave a speech at a community event while allegedly intoxicated and engaged in two separate physical fights with residents on the same day last year.
London
-
Murder victim's mother pushes for new law to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars
Matthew McQuarrie was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Emerson Sprung to death, and burying him in a shallow grave in a Meaford, Ont. park in May 2020.
-
London Transit 'deeply regrets' weekend crash
The weather is believed to have played a factor in a crash involving a London Transit but on the weekend. According to London police, the investigation remains ongoing as to whether or not any other factors may have played a part in the crash.
-
$100,000 camper and boat fire in east London
A fire in east London is being investigated as suspicious after crews responded around 6:30 a.m. A camper trailer and a boat were engulfed when crews arrived at 531 First St. and was quickly extinguished.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Smoke from scrapyard fire blankets Barrie
Thick smoke has blanketed much of Barrie after a fire broke out at a scrapyard in central Barrie.
-
Alleged overnight stabbing under investigation
Two men were injured in an incident that occurred at a Barrie plaza around Cundles Road East and Sperling Drive early Monday morning.
-
Fire in Caledon
Caledon Fire and Emergency Services are reporting an active fire at a residence in the area of Mayfield Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Man, 45, killed in single-vehicle crash on Skead Road in Sudbury
A 45-year-old man was killed Friday night when the pickup truck he was driving on Skead Road hit the guardrails and plummeted down the embankment.
-
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting divorced
Sometimes, despite couples' best efforts to stay together, marriages come to an end far earlier than either party hoped or predicted. Here is some advice from Barry Nussbaum, a family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, about the details you don't want to neglect when getting divorced.
-
Sudbury driver charged with careless driving causing death in fatal Hwy. 144 crash
Ontario Provincial Police say a 20-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving causing death and stunt driving after a person in a wheelchair was killed late last month.
Kitchener
-
Tornado in Ayr, Ont., classified as an upper level EF1
An investigation from Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project has classified Saturday’s tornado in Ayr, Ont., as an EF1.
-
Waterloo Region residents asked to conserve water for a week during pipe repair
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week, starting Monday while an important water pipe is repaired.
-
Man injured in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a man was hurt in a Cambridge shooting.
Windsor
-
Windsor family trapped in unsafe apartment amid costly rents, slow repairs
As water leaks into both his child's bedroom and the family room of his west-end apartment unit, Daniel Banner says his family is trapped in a precarious housing situation they can’t escape.
-
Alleged impaired motorcyclist charged after crash
A 24-year-old Wallaceburg motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a crash.
-
General Motors lays off over 1,000 salaried software, services employees
General Motors said Monday it is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees at its software and service units worldwide.
Winnipeg
-
Minnedosa potter celebrates 25th season in historic church
For a quarter of a century, Jeff Bettle has owned and operated a potter’s paradise tucked away off Provincial Highway 10.
-
Winnipeg postal workers calling for safer working conditions
Postal workers staged an information picket on Monday morning in Winnipeg as they called for better and safer working conditions.
-
Woman charged after blaze breaks out in Brandon hotel room
A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after damaging property and starting a fire at the Colonial Inn in Brandon, Man.
Regina
-
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter during pandemic to give sentencing submission in his own defence
Michael Gordon Jackson is scheduled to present arguments for sentencing as part of his own defence.
-
Regina City Council set to revisit Dewdney Avenue name change recommendation
Regina City Council is expected to revisit the ongoing debate around renaming Dewdney Avenue at its meeting this week.
-
Inquest into 2023 death of Nicole Lafontaine set to begin in Regina
An inquest into the death of Nicole Lafontaine, who fell from a fifth storey window at the Regina YWCA, is set to begin Monday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say officers were assaulted at cruise weekend
The Saskatoon Police Service says its officers were assaulted on Saturday night during cruise weekend.
-
PM names Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli as independent senator
In an announcement made Saturday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatoon’s Tracy Muggli has been appointed as an independent senator for Saskatchewan to fill a vacancy in the Senate.
-
Inmate found dead in his cell at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre
A 41-year-old man has been found dead at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested after bus driver slapped, spat on near Victoria
A 29-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged assault on a bus driver near Victoria.
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
-
New study details what Tsleil-Waututh people of B.C. ate 500 years ago
Crafted from a food source that was abundant, varied and rich in nutrition, the diet that the səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) had prior to the arrival of settlers was worlds away from what it is now.
Vancouver Island
-
Man arrested after bus driver slapped, spat on near Victoria
A 29-year-old man is in police custody following an alleged assault on a bus driver near Victoria.
-
B.C.'s top doctor reminds parents to get kids vaccinated before returning to school
British Columbia's provincial health officer is reminding parents and guardians to ensure their children are up to date on all their vaccines before heading back to school next month.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment dismantled at Vancouver Island University
A months-long pro-Palestinian encampment at Vancouver Island University has been dismantled following a court order, but protesters suggest more demonstrations could be on the way.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.