Halifax adds and removes water advisories for 2 beaches

The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning residents not to swim in one beach and telling them the water is fine in another one on Monday.

According to a news release from the municipality, Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth now has a water quality advisory due to heavy rainfall. Swimmer’s itch-like symptoms were reported in the area.

The municipality also lifted an advisory at Kidston Beach in Halifax after issuing it due to high bacteria levels last Thursday.

The municipality tests the water at supervised beaches in July and August.

Advisories remain in effect for Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth and Sandy Lake Beach in Bedford. Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed due to blue-green algae.

