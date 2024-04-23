Halifax council approves $1B operating budget

ATLANTIC
    The new Halifax municipal budget includes a resident tax increase and more than $1 billion.

    According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality, council approved $1.04 billion for the operating budget and $306.5 million for the capital budget for 2024-2025. Last year’s budget had a $979.6 million operating budget and $333.3 million for the capital budget.

    “It was a challenging budget debate, through which I believe Council managed to support growth, maintain services and meet significant commitments to our communities,” said Mayor Mike Savage in the release.

    The budget includes a 6.3 per cent increase in the average residential tax bill, which will roughly translate to $214. The municipality will also no longer be required to collect and remit taxes for the province for housing and corrections.

    “Our approach in this budgeting process has been to balance the demand and cost of services, while aligning spending with Regional Council’s priorities and being fiscally responsible,” says Cathie O’Toole, chief administrative officer, in the release.

    Highlights from the budget include:

    • $271 million for the Mill Cove Ferry Terminal project
    • $18.6 million for capital projects as part of HalifACT: Acting on Climate Together
    • $75 million in budgeted tax relief for charitable and non-profit organizations
    • $2.4 million to funding the Integrated Mobility plan
    • $2.3 million for community safety programs and new positions
    • $2 million for a 24/7 fire station conversion in Hammonds Plains

