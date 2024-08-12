Halifax council candidate says homelessness a big issue for voters

ATLANTIC
    Tents are seen at the median on University Avenue in Halifax.
    The median on University Avenue between South Park and Robie Street in Halifax is one of the designated tenting sites approved by the city. It was originally designed to allow six tents, but there are now close to 40.

    “Our focus continues and has to be on supporting the province so they can create temporary and long-term housing options for people,” says Max Chauvin, the city’s housing and homelessness director.

    Chauvin says between 150 and 160 people are living on the streets of Halifax.

    “We’ve had some new folks become homeless in the recent couple of weeks but we’ve also had the province be able to house a few folks,” he says.

     “People want action, they’re frustrated. There hasn’t been any action,” says Andrea Hilchie-Pye, a city councillor candidate, who notes homelessness as a number one concern among people she meets. “Encampments are not the way to take care of people, it is not dignified and as we have seen over and over again, there are significant issues with encampments.”

    Hilchie-Pye visited some undesignated sites where encampments are starting to pop up. People living there and those nearby are worried about garbage and unsafe burning practices.

    “People are concerned about safety, concerned about what this means for their community,” she says.

    The city recently announced they would be implementing a code of conduct for the six approved tenting sites.

