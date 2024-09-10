Summerside police seek man, woman who stole rings worth $25K from jewelry store

Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are trying to track down two people suspected of stealing two rings worth a total of $25,000 from a jewelry store in the County Fair Mall.

Summerside Police Services says a man entered the store around 1:30 p.m. Monday and asked to look at some rings. Police allege the man fled the store with two rings valued at $17,000 and $8,000 each.

Investigators say the man fled the scene in a black BMW, driven by a woman, which had been waiting outside. The suspects then stopped for gas at the Esso on Granville Street and allegedly left without paying. The vehicle was last seen travelling north on Granville Street.

Police determined the vehicle’s P.E.I. licence plate – B311D – had been reported stolen earlier that day from a vehicle parked at a hotel in the Summerside area. They say there was a similar theft in the Charlottetown area on Sept. 1.

The male suspect is described as five-foot-ten inches tall with a medium build and salt-and-pepper hair.

The female suspect had blond hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Summerside Police Services at 902-432-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

