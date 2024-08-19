ATLANTIC
    • Halifax lifts water advisories for 2 beaches

    A file image of Birch Cove Beach. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality) A file image of Birch Cove Beach. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
    The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning residents not to swim in one beach and telling them the water is fine in two others on Monday.

    According to a news release from the municipality, Birch Cove Beach in Dartmouth now has a water quality advisory due to heavy rainfall. Swimmer’s itch-like symptoms were reported in the area.

    The municipality also lifted an advisory at Kidston Beach in Halifax and Sandy Lake Beach in Bedford after issuing them due to high bacteria levels.

    The municipality tests the water at supervised beaches in July and August.

    An advisory remains in effect for Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth. Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed due to blue-green algae.

