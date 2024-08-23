Halifax lifts water quality advisories for 3 beaches

The Halifax Regional Municipality lifted water quality advisories for three beaches and reopened a beach on Friday.

According to a news release from the municipality, Kearney Lake Beach in Halifax, Kidston Lake Beach in Halifax and Shubie Park Beach in Dartmouth no longer have water advisories.

The municipality also reopened Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax for swimming after a weeks-long closure due to blue-green algae. The toxin levels are now within Health Canada limits, but the municipality says it will be unsupervised due to staffing constraints.

Water quality advisories remain in effect at Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth and Kinap Beach in Porters Lake.

