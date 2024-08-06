Halifax lifts water quality advisory for Lake Echo Beach

ATLANTIC
    Lake Echo Beach in Lake Echo, N.S., is pictured. (CTV Atlantic) Lake Echo Beach in Lake Echo, N.S., is pictured. (CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Municipality has lifted a water quality advisory for Lake Echo Beach, but three other spots in the region remain closed or under warnings.

    According to a news release from the municipality, the advisory was lifted for Lake Echo on Tuesday after it was initially issued on Thursday. Previous tests found it had high bacteria levels in the water, but it is now back within Health Canada guidelines.

    The municipality tests the water quality for supervised beaches in July and August.

    Kinap Beach in Porters Lake and Albro Lake Beach in Dartmouth still have risk advisories in effect while Cunard Pond Beach in Halifax is closed.

