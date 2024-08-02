ATLANTIC
    • High bacteria levels prompt water quality advisory at Kinap Beach, N.S.

    Beach in Porters Lake closed to swimming
    The Halifax Regional Municipality is warning swimmers to avoid another beach due to high bacteria levels.

    According to a news release from the municipality, Kinap Beach in Porters Lake is under the advisory until further notice. Lifeguards will remain on site during regular hours to advise against swimming.

    The beach, which undergoes water tests throughout July and August, recently saw bacteria levels beyond the Health Canada guidelines. The high levels can be caused by birds, dogs, high temperatures, lower water levels and heavy rainfall.

    Lake Echo Beach and Albro Lake Beach are also under risk advisories while Cunard Pond Beach is closed.

