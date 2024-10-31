Halifax mall stabbing: Second youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of teen
The province's Public Prosecution Service confirms the 17-year-old boy entered the plea Wednesday, but facts about what happened were not entered into the record because a different judge will preside over the sentencing.
The victim, Ahmad Maher Al Marrach, was found badly injured in a parking garage next to the Halifax Shopping Centre on April 22, and he died later in hospital.
Court also heard Wednesday that the Crown has chosen not to seek an adult sentence for the 17-year-old, whose sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12.
Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl also pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter, and she will be sentenced on Jan. 21.
Meanwhile, two other teenage boys -- now 17 and 15 -- are facing trials for second-degree murder in Ahmad's death.
The accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the "largest and most sophisticated" drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a "super lab" operated by international organized criminals.
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
Freddie Freeman: American MLB star with Canadian family roots makes World Series history
MLB star Freddie Freeman, a dual Canada-U.S. citizen, has made history as a member of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.
Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams that provide path to permanent residency
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
Are you in perimenopause? Here’s what to look for, according to a doctor
Half of the world’s population will undergo menopause if they live to middle age, but symptoms start occurring several years before that life change.
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Port of Montreal terminals shut down as dockworkers begin new strike
Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal started a new strike Thursday morning, forcing the indefinite shutdown of two container terminals at the country's second biggest port.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto mom charged with murder after baby dies in house fire: police
A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder after her baby died in a house fire in Toronto last week, police say.
-
11-year-old girl in critical condition after being struck by bus outside Mississauga school
An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a Mi-Way bus outside of a school in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.
-
'You look like me': 7-year-old who went viral for his Auston Matthews Halloween costume meets Leafs star
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition following e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
A man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital in Calgary in life-threatening condition following an e-bike crash near Diamond Valley, Alta.
-
Calgary homes turn haunted this Halloween
If you’re looking for a scare this Halloween, you don’t have to look far in Calgary with several homes across the city transformed into haunted houses.
-
Calgary city councillors riled over minister's comments on Supervised Consumption Site
Some Calgary city council members are taking issue with comments made by Alberta's addiction minister and are reiterating any decision to close a Supervised Consumption Site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre is a provincial responsibility.
Edmonton
-
'Doctors aren't always right': Alberta goes ahead with controversial transgender policies in 3 new bills
The Alberta government has tabled three bills that will change, among other things, how transgender youth and athletes are treated in the province.
-
City of Edmonton recommends 8.1% tax hike for 2025
The City of Edmonton is recommending a 8.1 per cent tax increase for 2025 in its draft budget to tackle the shortfalls city council is facing.
-
Whistle Stop Cafe owner launches class-action lawsuit against Alberta government over COVID-19 restrictions
The owners of the Whistle Stop Cafe is suing the Alberta government for imposing mandates on businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montreal
-
Highway 13 closure after pedestrian hit, injured
Provincial Police say a man in his 80s is in critical condition after being hit while trying to cross Highway 13.
-
Longueuil chiropractor by day, star Halloween decorator by night
Chiropractor Alain Levaque started decorating his Greenfield Park lawn for Halloween 13 years ago and gets about 2,000 visitors every year.
-
Montreal-area woman granted bail after being accused of throwing boiling water on child
A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.
Ottawa
-
Here's how people in Ottawa are celebrating the hottest Halloween on record
It's the spookiest time of the year for these elementary students at St. Gabriel School in Kanata.
-
Booze now for sale in Costco, more grocery stores in Ottawa
As of Oct. 31, all eligible grocery and big-box stores are able to buy beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, including large pack sizes. The Ontario government says an additional 400 grocery stores will be selling alcohol across the province.
-
Ottawa to be included on potential high-speed rail line
Ottawa will be a major stop along an incoming high speed rail line, which will soon be announced by the federal government.
London
-
'Deeply concerning': Reaction to the fraud investigation at LHSC
The London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) past financial practices are going under a criminal microscope.
-
Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motivated crime
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
-
Witness described 'frantic' and 'reckless' scene following bush party shooting
On Thursday, Maya Pluchowski resumed with her testimony telling the jury about the moments after an 18-year-old Western University student was shot and killed.
Barrie
-
Man allegedly involved in Schomberg shooting removes GPS monitor, considered armed and dangerous
York Regional Police (YRP) are on the hunt for a man allegedly involved in the shooting of a 65-year-old man in Schomberg as he walked his dog in February 2023.
-
Barrie mayor supports controversial idea to address homeless encampments
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is ready to take action to address the issue of homeless encampments popping up in open areas, which is bound to come with some backlash.
-
Locals gear up for Halloween night
Halloween night is the spookiest night of the year and kids everywhere will be out going door-to-door looking for a trick or a treat.
Northern Ontario
-
Physician calls on province to pay for more doctors to deliver babies in northern Ont.
Between Timmins and Thunder Bay, only Sensenbrenner Hospital in Kapuskasing has an operating obstetrics department.
-
Family pleads for information on what happened to missing Manitoulin Island woman
Juanita Migwans – or 'Winnie,' as her family calls her – of M'Chigeeng First Nation has been missing for almost a month.
-
Sudbury convenience stores say alcohol sales boosting their bottom line
With news that big box grocery stores are allowed to sell alcohol, CTV News decided to check in with local convenience stores to see how sales are going.
Kitchener
-
UPDATE
UPDATE Cambridge woman dies in fatal crash
An 80-year-old Cambridge woman is dead following a crash in Cambridge Thursday morning.
-
Eviction notices issued at Guelph encampment
People living in an encampment in Guelph have been told they have two weeks to pack up and get out.
-
Cambridge temple says parking ban throws wrench in Diwali festivities
Thursday marks one of the biggest days on the Hindu calendar, with Diwali bringing in millions of people together in worship and celebration.
Windsor
-
'We do not sell poppies': Local Royal Canadian Legion distribution campaign underway
The 2024 Poppy Campaign is officially underway, in support of the Royal Canadian Legion.
-
'You have to really pay attention': Berry farmers prepare for field winterization
As famers across southwestern Ontario flirt with record-breaking warmth, many are watching the skies, waiting to start preparations for the colder months ahead.
-
Man accused of attempted murder arrested for bail violations
A man accused of attempted murder has been arrested for failing to comply with his bail conditions.
Winnipeg
-
'More vulnerable and less protected': Winnipeg restaurants want help curbing crime
Winnipeg restaurant owners are calling for help amid rising crime in their dining rooms, saying the province’s retail crime initiative doesn’t go far enough.
-
Embattled school board has four newly elected trustees
Newly elected trustees at the Mountain View School Division, hope they can help end months of turmoil surrounding the school board.
-
Long-standing Winnipeg high school football record broken by a pair of quarterbacks
A Winnipeg high school football record that has stood since 2009 has been broken by two different players.
Regina
-
Around 100 snow geese shot, left to waste near Moose Jaw
Conservation officers are asking for tips from the public after about 100 snow geese were shot and left to waste near Moose Jaw.
-
Here are the candidates for Ward 2 in Regina
Here's a look at the candidates for Ward 2 ahead Regina's civic election on Nov. 13.
-
Man wanted in connection with northern Saskatchewan all-day manhunt
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection with a dangerous person alert sent out across the province last week.
Saskatoon
-
Man wanted in connection with northern Saskatchewan all-day manhunt
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for a man wanted in connection with a dangerous person alert sent out across the province last week.
-
Saskatoon mayor hopefuls square off in debate ahead of civic election
Four Saskatoon mayoral candidates had their chance to challenge each other on various issues during a televised debate Wednesday night.
-
Here are the Ward 1 candidates in Saskatoon's upcoming civic election
CTV News Saskatoon will profile each ward ahead of the civic election on November 13th.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested in shooting at musician AP Dhillon's B.C. home, 2nd suspect likely fled to India: RCMP
Police on Vancouver Island say one suspect has been arrested and another is believed to have fled Canada after shots were fired at a Punjabi musician's Victoria-area home last month.
-
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the "largest and most sophisticated" drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a "super lab" operated by international organized criminals.
-
Judicial recount dates set for two B.C. ridings to wrap up provincial election
Vote counting in the British Columbia provincial election will finally conclude next week with judicial recounts set for two ridings.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties in B.C. raid 'largest and most sophisticated' drug lab in Canadian history
Mounties in British Columbia have discovered the "largest and most sophisticated" drug-production laboratory in Canadian history, federal investigators announced Thursday, describing the facility as a "super lab" operated by international organized criminals.
-
Judicial recount dates set for two B.C. ridings to wrap up provincial election
Vote counting in the British Columbia provincial election will finally conclude next week with judicial recounts set for two ridings.
-
After reopening investigation, coroner deems Victoria teen's death a homicide
Three and a half years after losing her only child, a Victoria mother has confirmed something she has long believed: her daughter’s death was not an accident.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.