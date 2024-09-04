Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake
Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.
According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of human remains located near the 0-100 block of Old Sambro Road around 1 p.m. The remains have not been positively identified, but police say there is no evidence of foul play.
Last month a kayaker went missing in the Long Lake Provincial Park area. Police did not say if there was any connection between the two cases.
BREAKING Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of supply and confidence deal with Trudeau Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pulling his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that's helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
DEVELOPING 'Unprovoked' attacks in Vancouver leave man dead, another with severed hand
A pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver left one man dead and another with a severed hand on Wednesday morning.
Gunman believed to be a 14-year-old in Georgia school shooting that left at least 4 dead, CNN sources say
The gunman who opened fire inside Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, is believed to be a 14-year-old male, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
'Terrifying': Suspect tries to drive over cruiser to escape after police surround stolen Bronco at Mississauga drive-thru
A call about a suspicious vehicle ended with a Ford Bronco sitting atop a Peel police cruiser at a Tim Hortons drive-thru in Mississauga Tuesday.
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for third consecutive time
The Bank of Canada has cut its policy interest rate for a third consecutive time. Governor Tiff Macklem says if the economy continues to improve, Canadians can expect more rate cuts later this year.
Health Canada orders provinces to destroy old COVID-19 vaccines amid wait for new batch
Ontario has been directed to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of last year's COVID-19 vaccines while it awaits delivery of an updated shot, which is only expected to arrive in October, the health ministry confirms.
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
Bear cub from northern Ont. survives 10-hour drive to Windsor in back of van, being fed Taco Bell
A black bear cub survived a 10-hour drive to Windsor while being fed Taco Bell after being found in the middle of a road near Cochrane, Ont.
Canadian researchers find signs of awareness in comatose patient, study says
Researchers in London, Ont., say they were able to detect awareness in a comatose patient with a brain injury -- a finding they say 'opens the door' to providing better care with the hope of more accurately predicting critically injured patients' prognosis for recovery.
Man hit in the face with a hammer during Oakville home invasion: police
Police in Halton Region are investigating after an Oakville resident was hit in the face with a hammer during a home invasion.
Alberta ordered by Health Canada to destroy COVID-19 vaccines
A spokesperson for Alberta Health says that as of Aug. 31, all old-strain COVID-19 vaccines are no longer available, but neither is the new formula.
Calgary no longer able to afford Green Line project following provincial scope change: mayor
The City of Calgary is no longer able to afford the cost of the CTrain Green Line project, following a “significant scope change” by the provincial government.
Alleged Lethbridge drug house shut down by Alberta sheriffs
Alberta sheriffs have closed a problem property in Lethbridge, saying they were called to the home over alleged drug activity more than a dozen times since 2022.
Police release image of van suspected in St. Albert shooting
Mounties have released a photo of the van believed to be involved in a shooting in St. Albert over the long weekend.
St. Albert teen swimmer wins first silver at Paralympics
St. Albert swimmer Reid Maxwell won a silver medal in the men's 400-metre freestyle at the Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.
Two people killed in small plane crash at Peace River airport
Two people were killed in a plane crash in northern Alberta on Tuesday.
Quebec 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon says drop in motivation is why he's leaving
Quebec 'superminister' Pierre Fitzgibbon says he is leaving office because he lost motivation to do the job.
Whooping cough cases surging in Quebec: public health
Cases of whooping cough are surging in Quebec, and the number of cases during the current outbreak is much higher than the few hundred seen in the average year.
-
'She was kind, she was brilliant': family, friends remember Ingleside, Ont. teen killed in bike crash
Charlotte Light was supposed to start high school this week. Instead her family and friends are gathering to mourn the loss of the 14-year-old, remembered for her love of family, faith and a passion for soccer, theatre and dance.
OC Transpo looking at 5 scenarios to address potential deficit as mayor calls for $140 million in funding
OC Transpo is looking at five scenarios to address a potential $130 million to $150 million deficit a year over the next five years, if the federal and provincial governments do not provide new funding to support the transit service.
Hectic first day of school in Renfrew County with no school buses
It was the first day of school for students and parents across Renfrew County Wednesday, and adding to the anxiety of a new school year was the fact that school buses are still not running.
Driver nabbed during back-to-school safety blitz
Police have nabbed a driver during the London police’s back-to-school safety blitz.
Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer
A 59-year-old St. Thomas resident has been arrested following an incident with police officers.
Police arrest Orangeville man following alleged carjacking
A man accused of carjacking a vehicle in Orangeville on Monday faces several charges.
Road extension in Barrie's south end to open ahead of schedule
The opening of a much-anticipated new road in Barrie that is expected to relieve traffic congestion in the city's south end is ahead of schedule.
Barrie police issue 25 tickets on first day of school in safety zones
Barrie police issued more than two dozen tickets on the first day of school Tuesday, targeting drivers in community safety zones.
Car crash closes Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard in Sudbury
Sudbury police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on the Maley Drive on-ramp at Lasalle Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Abdullah Haredo sentenced for fatal shooting of Kitchener man
A Kitchener man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the fatal shooting of Irshad Sabriye. But he'll only spend two more years behind bars.
-
Construction contract for Cambridge Recreation Complex awarded to Waterloo company
Cambridge is one step closer to breaking ground on the city’s long-awaited recreation complex.
Cyclist dead after Lakeshore collision
A cyclist has died after a collision with a vehicle on Morris Road in Lakeshore Township.
Windsor police welcome new paws to the squad
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has welcomed two new pups to the K9 Unit.
Cyclist struck by car during Winnipeg protest
A car struck a cyclist during a demonstration at Portage and Main Wednesday afternoon.
'It's pretty unique to see them': Salamander migration in full swing in Manitoba
Herds of salamanders are crossing the road in western Manitoba by the dozens.
Cummings, Bachman reach settlement over the Guess Who name with former bandmates
A long-running battle over the Guess Who name has come to an end.
Sask. man charged after search reveals over 650 grams of illicit drugs
A Saskatchewan man is facing several charges after RCMP found over 650 grams of illicit drugs during two search warrants on Aug. 29.
Saskatchewan's trade, agriculture ministers pen letter, calling for swift resolution of canola dispute with China
Both Saskatchewan's trade and agriculture ministers have sent their concerns to Ottawa regarding an ongoing dispute involving Canadian canola shipped to China.
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Saskatchewan judge orders Vern's Pizza location to stop using the name after franchise feud
A judge has ordered the Vern's Pizza in Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood to stop using the Vern's name after finding its franchise agreement expired in 2016.
Sask. village loses hotel, post office and town office in fire
A small Saskatchewan village has lost several important landmarks following a fire earlier this week.
Saskatoon police seize kilos of meth and fentanyl
Two Saskatoon men face drug trafficking charges after police seized a sizeable stash of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and cash on Friday.
Vancouver home sales fall 17% in August despite interest rate cuts: real estate board
Greater Vancouver Realtors says home sales in the region dropped 17.1 per cent in August from a year earlier and were more than a quarter below the 10-year seasonal average.
B.C. police seek witnesses after man killed, another injured in crash
Mounties in northern British Columbia are looking for witnesses after a 35-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash last week.
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
RCMP issue 'strong warning' against unsanctioned pre-grad parties in B.C.'s Okanagan
Authorities are urging parents in B.C.'s Okanagan to speak with their teenagers about the dangers of attending "unsanctioned" pre-graduation parties.
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.