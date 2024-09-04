Halifax police find human remains near Long Lake

Halifax Regional Police found human remains near Long Lake on Tuesday.

According to a news release from police, officers responded to a report of human remains located near the 0-100 block of Old Sambro Road around 1 p.m. The remains have not been positively identified, but police say there is no evidence of foul play.

Last month a kayaker went missing in the Long Lake Provincial Park area. Police did not say if there was any connection between the two cases.

