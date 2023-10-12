More

    • Halifax police warn public about release of man convicted of sexual assault

    Halifax police are advising the public about the release of high-risk offender Gamon Jay Leacock. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police) Halifax police are advising the public about the release of high-risk offender Gamon Jay Leacock. (Courtesy: Halifax Regional Police)

    Halifax police are advising the public of the release of a man convicted of sexual assault, robbery, and forcible confinement, among other charges.

    According to Halifax police, Gamon Jay Leacock, 49, is “a high-risk offender.” He was released from a correctional facility after serving a sentence for:

    • robbery (nine counts)
    • sexual assault with a weapon (two counts)
    • forcible confinement (two counts)
    • administer a noxious thing (two counts)
    • uttering threats (six counts)
    • criminal harassment
    • escape lawful custody
    • assault (two counts)
    • assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
    • theft under $5,000
    • intimidation of a justice participant
    • failing to stop at a motor vehicle accident
    • failing to comply

    Police say the information about Leacock’s release is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct.

