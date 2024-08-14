Halifax Port Authority reveals new CEO, president

Fulvio Fracassi will be the new CEO and president of the Halifax Port Authority next month.

According to a news release from the organization, Fracassi has held senior executive roles with Transport Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada and the Laurentian Pilotage Authority. He also held several legal counsel positions in the Department of Justice Canada for more than 15 years.

“Fulvio is an experienced CEO and marine executive with deep management, operations and transformation accomplishments in his more than 30 year career,” said David Cameron, chair of the Board of Directors for the Port Authority, in the release. “We are excited to have him join the Port to lead its next pivotal phase as Canada’s Ultra Atlantic gateway of regional, national and international importance.”

Fracassi will take over for Captain Allan Gray, who will conclude his tenure as president and CEO after joining the port authority in 2019. He will serve as an advisor to Fracassi until his contract ends in November.

“Captain Gray guided the Port through the challenges of the pandemic, developed a long-term plan for the Port’s robust future and integrated sustainability into daily port operations,” Cameron said. “He is a champion of innovation and collaboration. We thank him for his commitment to the Port and wish him well in the next stage of his career with his return to Australia.”

Fracassi’s tenure will officially begin on Sept. 26.

