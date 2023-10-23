ATLANTIC
    • Halifax Remembrance Day ceremony moved from Grand Parade to Dartmouth

    The annual Remembrance Day ceremony at Grand Parade in Halifax will instead be held at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth this year.

    According to a letter from the Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, the committee for the ceremony, after discussions with the Halifax police and the mayor’s office, has decided to move event to Sullivan’s Pond.

    "It is disappointing because, you know, for many years we've held that ceremony at that location," said Don McCumber, Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command president.

    The letter notes that people can still lay wreaths at the Grand Parade Cenotaph.

    "You're welcome to attend any of the services throughout HRM," said Craig Hood, executive director with Command. "Remembrance for us that have served is a state of mind and not a place."

