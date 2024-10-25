Halifax tent encampment one week away from eviction day

Eviction day is one week away and the number of tents in the median of University Avenue in Halifax is steadily decreasing ahead of the city-imposed deadline.

"Absolutely the numbers are decreasing every week. Our outreach staff and the outreach staff of other agencies are there several times a week meeting with people, talking about their needs, outlining opportunities that are available for them," says Max Chauvin, Halifax's director of housing and homelessness.

City staff are cleaning up the area as some residents move on. Steps are being taken to ensure tents aren’t removed prematurely.

"We have a process to do that. We want to be very careful not to take somebody’s tent that may still have valuables in them," Chauvin says.

According to Chauvin, there are 105 people staying in Halifax’s six designated sites (there will be five after the University Avenue eviction). He says the challenge now is to find suitable housing for them.

"I think all but one are significantly above their capacities,” he says.

As the municipality gets set to close one site, they're preparing to open another at the Shubie campground in Dartmouth.

"Last year we had 12 sites and it was a success and now we’re upping that to 17 sites," says area councillor Tony Mancini.

The tent encampment on University Avenue in Halifax is pictured. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)

The trailers at the campground will be equipped with electricity, water, and waste management. Garbage pick-up and snow removal will also be provided.

"The city is providing the land because this park, even though the campground is managed by another group, it is our campground, our land. The province is providing us with $145,000," Mancini says.

People can start moving into the Shubie Campground on Nov. 1.

There is already a waitlist for the 17 sites. First right of refusal is being given to those who stayed at the campground last year.

