Halifax travellers react to Air Canada carry-on bag charge

People travelling at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Thursday weren’t thrilled about Air Canada’s newest carry-on baggage policy.

The airline says beginning Jan. 3, Air Canada passengers buying basic fare tickets for North American and sun destinations will have to pay a carry-on fee of $35 for the first bag and $50 for the second.

Small personal items like a purse or computer bag will still be allowed onboard.

Those passengers will also be charged for seat selection change at check-in.

One traveller at the Halifax airport, Jonna Karhunen, says she thinks airlines are just looking for profit.

“It is really unfortunate,” says Karahunen. “I find the prices here in Canada compared to Europe are already pricey. And to charge more is really not cool.”

“It is really a cash grab on the part of Air Canada because they are no additional costs associated with doing this process,” says John Gradek, an aviation management faculty lecturer at McGill University.

In a statement to CTV News, Air Canada says the charges are “not new in the Canadian industry and is merely our competitive response. (The company) will be pleased to explain this to the government if desired.”

"Its a competitive response, yes,” says Gradek. “I think Air Canada was mildly surprised at the revenues that West Jet was getting as a result of this initiative and brought in these charges.”

Gradek says the airline also started to lose control with their carry-on baggage procedures.

"People were going on airplanes with oversized bags, multiple bags, duffle bags, oversized backpacks and Air Canada wasn't enforcing its own rules in terms of size limitations,” he says. “There’s no alternative for Canadians to sort of get a fair shake of these services. You’ll have to build it into your budget.”

