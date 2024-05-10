Halifax university adds 82 spaces in child-care facility

Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax is adding more than 80 spaces to its child study centre.

According to a news release from the Nova Scotia government, the larger facility will have an extra 82 spaces and up to 32 infant spaces. Parents on the existing wait list will be given priority.

The expansion is expected to cost $10 million. The university will pitch in $5 million, the Canada-Nova Scotia Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement will offer $3 million, and Nova Scotia will pay $2 million.

“Nova Scotia’s post-secondary institutions play an important role in helping to address labour shortages and prepare the next generation,” said Brian Wong, minister of advanced education, in the release. “MSVU’s expanded centre will help prepare early childhood educators for the workforce while providing quality care for children in this learning environment.”

Construction of the larger facility is expected to take roughly two years.

The child-care study centre currently offers a full-day program for 40 children, ages 18 months to five years old.

