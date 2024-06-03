ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man shot by unknown assailant in Dartmouth: police

    Halifax Regional Police are pictured after a shooting on Colford Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S., on May 3, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) Halifax Regional Police are pictured after a shooting on Colford Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S., on May 3, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.

    Police say a man was shot by an unknown assailant in the 0-200 Block of Colford Avenue.

    People are being asked to avoid the area.

    The victim has been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say their investigation is in the initial stages.

