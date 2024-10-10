ATLANTIC
    Halifax university hosts mayoral debate one week ahead of election

    Saint Mary's University. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic) Saint Mary's University. (Source: Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News Atlantic)
    Five of the 16 candidates vying for the mayor’s seat in the Halifax Regional Municipality will participate in a debate at a local university on Thursday.

    Saint Mary’s University Students’ Association will host the debate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The participating candidates include:

    • councillor Waye Mason
    • former Liberal MP Andy Fillmore
    • councillor Pam Lovelace
    • Zoran Jokic
    • retired staff sergeant Jim Hoskins

    Mason, Fillmore, Lovelace, Hoskins and candidate Nolan Greenough participated in a question-and-answer event hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce two weeks ago.

    The official voting day for the municipal election will be held on Oct. 19, although telephone and online voting are already open. There will also be advanced in-person voting on Oct. 12 and 15.

