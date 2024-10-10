Early voting begins in Halifax Regional Municipality election

Early voting is now underway in the 2024 Halifax Regional Municipal election.

There are nearly 335,000 eligible voters in the HRM this year and already 7.2 per cent have cast their ballot either online or by phone.

HRM clerk and returning officer Ian MacLean says the early turnout is consistent with previous elections. MacLean said in the 2020 election almost 80 per cent of all votes were cast early, either online or by phone.

“What we’re a seeing in a percentage basis and what we are tracking right now in terms of numbers is similar to previous elections,” said MacLean. “We’re happy to see the turnout but we want to keep pushing those turnout numbers and encourage people to vote in that alternative voting period.”

Advanced online and telephone voting opened on Tuesday morning and closes on October 16 at 7 p.m.

HRM residents should have received a voter information card in the mail with a voting PIN. MacLean says the municipality is aware that some neighbourhoods across HRM have not yet received their cards but he assures residents they are coming.

“They should be getting delivered by Canada post over the next few days but if you do not see that PIN come to your mailbox by Monday, then give the election call centre a call,” said MacLean.

Voters can contact the HRM voter helpline by calling 902-490-VOTE (8683).

There are two, in-person advanced voting days set on October 12 and 15. The official election date is set for Saturday Oct. 9th.

